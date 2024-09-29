The Traitors star leaves Highland castle for 1,200km trek after ‘miracle’ recovery from brain injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors star leaves Highland castle for 1,200km trek after ‘miracle’ recovery from brain injury

Andrew Jenkins reached the final of the BBC show.

By Louise Glen
Andrew Jenkins outside the Traitors Castle near Alness.
Andrew Jenkins at Ardross Castle in the Highlands. Image: Headway

A star of The Traitors has left the Highland castle where it is filmed for a 1,200km trek to mark his “miracle” recovery from a brain injury.

Andrew Jenkins, 46, who was a finalist in the second series of the hit BBC show, will walk 1,200km over the next 42 days to raise funds for Headway – the brain injury association.

The walk began at Ardross Castle, near Alness, on Sunday and will end at Cardiff Castle in November.

Andrew was told, aged 21, he may never walk again after suffering a serious brain injury in a crash.

The incident forced him to abandon his promising rugby career.

‘The Traitors castle changed my life’

However, Headway says he was described as a “miracle patient” after making a full recovery.

Now, 25, years later, Andrew is raising money for Headway and awareness of the mental health challenges.

Andrew, from Wales, said: “Being back at The Traitors castle – a place that changed my life – has brought back great memories and it was the perfect place for me to start the walk.

“Headway does incredible work to support survivors of brain injuries and their families as it can have a huge impact on all of their lives too as my family and I found out following my accident.

Andrew Jenkins outside Ardross Castle near Alness, known as the Traitors Castle.
Andrew left Ardross Castle on Sunday. Image: Headway

“I’m delighted to be able to raise awareness and funds for their vital work through the trek.”

He added: “I’m also undertaking this challenge for everyone out there who has been told they can’t do something, who think they can’t achieve anything, and who have lost their self-belief.

“I want to show them that even though life can feel impossibly hard at times, there’s always a way forward – literally one step after the next can take you a long way.”

The Big Trek will include stops at Lancaster Castle in England and Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland so it covers all four home nations.

Conversation