Outdoor clothing brand Paramo to open Fort William shop

British outdoor clothing brand Paramo will open a new shop in Fort William next week, it has been revealed.

The company’s latest store will be based in the Lochaber town’s High Street, and the brand says the venture shows its “commitment” to retail across the country.

Opening on October 9, Paramo Directional Clothing said it will “provide local outdoor enthusiasts and visitors to the area with greater access to Paramo’s innovative outdoor gear”.

The new store offers performance clothing, including waterproof jackets, trousers, breathable layers and accessories.

They say these are “ideal for the unpredictable Scottish weather”, adding: “Located in the heart of Fort William, the gateway to Ben Nevis and many iconic Highland trails, the new store is perfectly situated to serve those who enjoy hiking, climbing and exploring Scotland’s great outdoors.”

Paramo’s first store in Scotland

It will be Paramo’s first store in Scotland.

This adds to four already located in Marylebone, central London, the Lake District, Hampshire and Sussex.

According to the firm’s website, jacket prices range from £100 to £650, while the store will also sell a curated selection of outdoor products from a variety of different brands, including:

Darn Tough Vermont

Elliot Brown Watches

Hydro Flask

Ledlenser

Ortlieb

‘We’re thrilled to be opening in Fort William’

Company chief executive Richard Pyne said: “We’re thrilled to be opening in Fort William, a town with strong outdoor connections.

“Our goal is to be a go-to destination for those seeking reliable and environmentally conscious outdoor gear.

“We’re excited to become part of this vibrant community of adventurers.”