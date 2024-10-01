A82 blocked after crash near Spean Bridge

The A82 is blocked after a crash near Spean Bridge.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Fort William road near the Nevis Range Mountain resort shortly after midday.

The road is restricted in both directions between Torlundy and Spean Bridge as police direct traffic around the incident.

Traffic Scotland is warning drivers of potential delays in the area.

A statement on their website reads: “The A82 between Torlundy and Spean Bridge is currently restricted in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal travel times.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

