Police silence over ‘serious’ incident near A9 with officers still at scene of blaze

Police remain at the scene of a “serious” incident on a Highland road near the A9 more than 24 hours on.

Emergency services were scrambled to the B851 south of Daviot just after 11am on Wednesday following reports of a vehicle on fire.

Three appliances were tasked to the scene at the height of the blaze at the request of Police Scotland.

Officers closed the route overnight and, more then 24 hours on, the road remains shut to the public, with locals advised to avoid the area.

Forensics teams have today been spotted at the scene as an investigation continues.

Police have yet to provide any guidance or information on the incident, other than to say the road was closed yesterday and “inquiries” are ongoing.

At the scene last night, officers said the incident was “serious” and that the road would remain closed until further notice.

Pictures taken at the scene show what looks to be a car in a ditch off the side of the road.

Forensic officers are examining the wreck of a burnt out car and surrounding area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

