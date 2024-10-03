Convicted Hollywood actress scammer faces jail after lying to sheriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Convicted Hollywood actress scammer faces jail after lying to sheriff

Heather Dunlop and her Beauly mum Ann fleeced relatives out of £35,000 as part of an elaborate web of lies concerning claims Heather was a rising star.

By Connor Gordon
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift

A woman who pretended to lead a glamourous showbiz lifestyle to scam cash out of relatives lied to a sheriff about paying them back.

Heather Dunlop and her Beauly mum Ann were last year convicted of defrauding loved ones out of £35,000.

They had falsely claimed Heather was an aspiring Hollywood actress who rubbed shoulders with A-list celebrities such as Beyoncé.

And when a sheriff warned the 40-year-old she could face jail unless she paid her victims back, Heather claimed to have £14,200.

However, today it emerged that was a lie too, and now Heather and Ann are waiting to discover if they will be jailed.

Mingling with A-list celebrities including Leonardo Di Caprio

Heather previously told loved ones she had signed million-pound contracts as a Hollywood actress.

Ann, 69, convinced her brother David Bunton, 52, to hand Heather cash to help her make the breakthrough,

All the while, Heather told people she was mingling with A-listers such as Leonardo Di Caprio and that US entertainment executive Irving Azoff was her manager.

But the whole story was a scam.

Heather’s auntie Jean and her uncle Steve Allen were also induced with the string of lies.

Steve believed Heather and Ann had “Champagne on tap” at the plush London home they shared.

So convinced was he of her success, Steve paid Heather and Ann’s gas and council tax bills.

Lying pair were ‘like the Waltons’ but ended up ‘like the Dingles’

The pair told him they had temporary money problems that would go away once Heather’s contract cash rolled in.

But the scam unravelled after a while as the relatives could not find any proof of Heather’s so-called showbiz success.

Steve said that Heather’s acting fame was such a well-kept secret that it would be easier for someone to find the nuclear codes than any evidence of it.

He said the family were “like the Waltons” but ended up “like the Dingles”.

Heather claimed to be mingling with A-list celebrities such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Images: Shutterstock

Eventually, the fraud scheme came crashing down and the police became involved.

The matter then went to court.

Ann – originally from Beauly but now living in Margate, Kent – was convicted in August 2023 of defrauding her family out of a total of £35,368 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Heather, also of Margate, pled guilty to a similar charge.

The pair appeared in court again last month when Sheriff Vincent Lunny warned them they faced potential jail time.

‘Promises that £14,200 was available to be paid is not the case’

He told the pair that because they had taken £35,000 the law allowed them to be jailed for their crimes.

But if they were to repay £15,000 of it, the sheriff could consider alternatives to prison.

Heather had previously claimed that she had £14,200 in a bank account, which she would send to her victims.

Sheriff Lunny gave her two weeks to transfer the cash and the matter was followed up in court today.

However, it turned out that, while the two women had paid £500 back, the £14,200 was another fantasy.

Ann’s lawyer Ross Jenkins told the court: “Regrettably, I find myself in a position which I can do longer act for her.

“Promises were made on a previous occasion in this case that £14,200 was available to be paid. That is not the case.

“That money has not been paid prior to this date calling.”

‘You lied to me … there are consequences for lying’

Sheriff Lunny said: “I have no faith that this money exists and ever existed and is another one of the Dunlops’ fantasies. There is no money.”

The sheriff turned to Heather and said: “You told me that you had it.”

Heather replied: “Yes, I did.”

Sheriff Lunny asked: “This was a lie?”

Heather answered: “Yes.”

Sheriff Lunny then said: “You lied to me and the court. That is not acceptable and there are consequences for lying.”

Glasgow Sheriff Court adjourned sentencing so social workers can write background reports before another hearing later this month.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Highlands & Islands

Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
Inverness has just ONE police house left - and it's up for sale
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
Invergordon strongman Tom Stoltman snaps famous golf star's clubs in two during hilarious video
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
Police silence over 'serious' incident near A9 as road reopens after 30 hours
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
Pedestrian 'seriously injured' following collision with car on A82
Fire ravaged Dunain House
Fire-ravaged Dunain House goes up for auction
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
Buckie business that's mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Soft fruit co-op and Highlands 'unsung hero' celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards
Mother and daughter Ann and Heather Dunlop. Image: Spindrift
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup: Organisers drop Fort William for USA in 'disappointing' stop…
The Outrun
The Outrun could be Orkney's version of tourism-boosting telly hit Shetland, says councillor turned…
Dundee court
Paedophile who moved to Wick had made and shared child abuse material