New oyster farm at Rousay ‘could cut off local lobster fishermen’, neighbours warn

There are fears a new oyster farm in waters near Rousay could force out local lobster fishermen and have an adverse impact on otters and seals.

Plans have been lodged with Orkney Islands Council seeking permission for 450 baskets at a 0.75 hectare site in Eynhallow Sound, near the south coast of Rousay.

The plans have been submitted by Orkney Seafood Ltd, which has its registered offices on the island.

They aim to create a “self-sufficient enterprise, producing a variety of high-quality native shellfish for both national and international distribution”.

It comes as global demand for oysters rockets, with the seafood hailed for its flavour, health benefits, and versatility in cooking.

Ultimately the firm hopes to have sites around Orkney – to “fulfill the new and growing demand for the introduction of native oysters around the UK for their restorative capabilities”.

It would aim to be carbon-neutral, using electric vehicles and repurposing equipment discarded by other businesses.

But some locals have raised concerns about the proposal.

What are the complaints about the Rousay oyster farm plans?

David Brand, who lives on Rousay, lists concerns about “disturbance” during construction, noise from the potential farm and harm to the seals, otters and birds at the stretch.

Jane Wood, who also lives on Rousay, fears the oyster farm would “impact local fishermen who place lobster pots in this area and visit at least two times a day”.

She also has concerns about marine life, including otters, orcas and dolphins seen in the area.

And Ms Wood worries that flashing buoys would create “unwanted light in a dark skies area of the island”.

And TJ Wood, who lives at the same Rousay address, echoes fears about the oyster farm’s impact on otters.

He adds: “Currently, at least three local fishing vessels (most based from Tingwall Jetty) use the area to fish for lobster and other shellfish.

“Float lines with markers for fishing creels are placed and recovered most days

throughout the year.

“The proposed location of the oyster farm would cut right across the existing fishing

areas used by these vessels.”

However, the objector says he would support the proposal if it was based elsewhere.

They add: “There are miles of coastline along Eynhallow Sound which could provide similar suitable opportunities for placement of the oyster farm.”

What do the experts think?

Various consultees had been contacted about the plans including NatureScot, Sepa, and the Islands Archaeologist.

There were no direct objectors. Rather, guidance was given on certain aspects such as the markers buoy lights having to flash once every five seconds.

What do you think of the proposals? Let us know in our comments section below

Also, the council’s harbours department requested more details in regard to how information about floats and lines would be made clear to mariners.

This is not the first time the council planners have viewed the application. It was approved back in 2021, but permission expired.

You can see the Rousay oyster farm plan here.

The Outrun could be Orkney’s version of tourism-boosting telly hit Shetland, says councillor turned movie extra

Plans for new Orkney ferries CONFIRMED as £250k appeal for naval designers launched

Orkney milk shortage: Action plan to rescue industry hit by exodus of ‘ageing workforce’