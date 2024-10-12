Makaton Gaelic Choir brings inclusivity and a whole lot of fun to Royal National Mod in Oban

A Makaton choir set up for nonverbal people and their champions brought the house down at a star-studded event in Oban at the Royal National Mod.

There was not a dry eye in the house.

On the second day of the spectacular nine-day event, musicians including a who’s who in the world of piping, took part in competitions at the mod.

Makaton is a gesture-based form of communication designed to help people who have learning or communication difficulties.

During a concert which took place in Corran Halls on Saturday night, a group of non-verbal singers of all ages took to the stage.

The Makaton Gaelic Choir signed some of the most beloved choruses in Gaelic to a packed audience.

Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music)

They expertly gave life to the concert’s title Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music).

Headlining the almost sold-out event were renowned fiddle player Hannah Fisher, originally from Dunkeld, and much-sought-after guitarist Soren MacLean from Mull – who both live at Kintra on the island.

The duo made up the house band with musician, conductor and composer Sileas Sinclair, from Oban, who masterminded the evening.

Mulleach Alasdair Whyte, from Salen played a mesmerising set.

Alasdair performs as a soloist and has sung with many bands such as Skippinish and his band Whyte.

Oban locals Joanie and Michael Garven, two world-renowned musicians – and their children played a set of tunes making up the whole band from family members.

Alongside many other talented musicians from across Argyll, and in particular, those from Oban High School and the Argyll Ceilidh Trail, performed a programme of high-quality music and song.

Premier piping, accordion and piano competitions

Earlier in the day piping competitions saw Crieff-born John Dew, 27, who plays with the Inverary and District Pipe Band, win the John T. MacRae Cup for his March, Strathspey and Reel.

Angus MacPhee, 23, from Inshes in Inverness was heralded as the top performer in the Pibroch competition for adults. He won the James R. Johnston Memorial Trophy.

Angus is a piping teacher in schools around the Black Isle.

Jenna Johnstone, 14, from Biggar, took the Margaret Hill-Boyle Memorial

Trophy for piano.

In the audience was Kathleen Dick who won the prize in 1957.

But it was the Oban-based Makaton Gaelic Choir that brought the day to a fitting close.

The choir, set up to perform at the mod, is conducted by Morven Gage – who is the head of the music department at Oban High School.

Makaton Gaelic Choir sing with one voice

She became involved after mum-of-two Arlene McLeod wanted a place for her son Finn, nine, to perform at the Royal National Mod.

The choir’s motto is Aon Ghuth (One Voice).

Arlene said: “My oldest daughter is 13 and a fluent Gaelic learner. Finn who has Down Syndrome and autism uses Makaton to aid his communication.

“Earlier in the year Laura Macdonald, who works for Argyll and Bute Council, asked if there were any ideas to make the Royal National Mod more inclusive.

“A group of parents came together with Morven and her colleague Ciaran Bateman, and the idea for the Makaton Gaelic Choir was formed.”

Arlene joked: “I am not a Gaelic speaker, I can only speak ‘Book Bug’ Gaelic. But with the help of Duncan MacNeil, Argyll and Bute Council’s Gaelic officer, and Katie Lironi from the Downs Syndrome Society the choir is ready to take to the stage.”

The choir has members from all over Scotland, including Inverness and Cumbernauld, who join remotely by “zooming” into regular rehearsals.

Arlene continued: “We found the most perfect person in Morven Gage to lead the choir. She makes it work in so many ways and brings together her knowledge of music and Gaelic to inspire the choir.

“She knows the songs we should be singing and she is so positive and patient.”

Call for inclusive competition

Saying that the choir is now well and truly on the Gaelic map – Arlene gave a challenge to the organisers of the mod, An Comunn Gàidhealach.

She said: “With so much great work going on, it is now time to have a competition in which the Makaton choir can compete.

“It would be wonderful to see choirs from across the nation compete that can encompass everyone. It is time for that to happen.”

Mrs Gage, who started pulling choir members together in April, said: “It is very special to be involved in this choir.

“We are proud of everyone who is taking part.

“We are singing well-known Gaelic choruses including Bhirlinn Goraidh Chrobhain and Teann a-Nall. Songs people know and love, and until now people were unable to take part even if they were non-verbal.

“It really is a very special moment, to be performing in Oban, and opening Gaelic and the Gaelic community up to many more people.

“We are Aon Ghuth.”

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday.

Sporting events that had been programmed for Saturday morning had to be cancelled due to and hail and rain storm that hit the west coast town.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

