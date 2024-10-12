Makaton Gaelic Choir brings inclusivity and a whole lot of fun to Royal National Mod in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Makaton Gaelic Choir brings inclusivity and a whole lot of fun to Royal National Mod in Oban

Call for more inclusive competitions at national Gaelic festival.

By Louise Glen
Makaton Royal National MOd
Makatan Gaelic Choir perform in the Corran Halls, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Makaton choir set up for nonverbal people and their champions brought the house down at a star-studded event in Oban at the Royal National Mod.

There was not a dry eye in the house.

On the second day of the spectacular nine-day event, musicians including a who’s who in the world of piping, took part in competitions at the mod.

Makaton is a gesture-based form of communication designed to help people who have learning or communication difficulties.

During a concert which took place in Corran Halls on Saturday night, a group of non-verbal singers of all ages took to the stage.

Oban High School Pipe Band perform in the Corran Halls,
Oban High School Pipe Band perform in the Corran Halls, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Makaton Gaelic Choir signed some of the most beloved choruses in Gaelic to a packed audience.

Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music)

They expertly gave life to the concert’s title Ar Cànan ’s Ar Ceòl (Our Language Our Music).

Headlining the almost sold-out event were renowned fiddle player Hannah Fisher, originally from Dunkeld, and much-sought-after guitarist Soren MacLean from Mull – who both live at Kintra on the island.

The duo made up the house band with musician, conductor and composer Sileas Sinclair, from Oban, who masterminded the evening.

Mulleach Alasdair Whyte, from Salen played a mesmerising set.

Alasdair performs as a soloist and has sung with many bands such as Skippinish and his band Whyte.

Oban locals Joanie and Michael Garven, two world-renowned musicians – and their children played a set of tunes making up the whole band from family members.

Fraser Donaldson of Kinmylies and a pupil of Charleston Academy, Inverness with the Smith Mearns Trophy
<br />Fraser Donaldson of Kinmylies and a pupil of Charleston Academy, Inverness with the Smith Mearns Trophy in the March Strathspey and Reel under 19 competition. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Alongside many other talented musicians from across Argyll, and in particular, those from Oban High School and the Argyll Ceilidh Trail, performed a programme of high-quality music and song.

Premier piping, accordion and piano competitions

Earlier in the day piping competitions saw Crieff-born John Dew, 27, who plays with the Inverary and District Pipe Band, win the John T. MacRae Cup for his March, Strathspey and Reel.

Jenna Johnstone, 14, of Biggar, winner of the Margaret Hill-Boyle Memorial trophy
<br />Jenna Johnstone, 14, of Biggar, winner of the Margaret Hill-Boyle Memorial trophy for piano playing photographed in St Johns Cathedral with her trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Angus MacPhee, 23, from Inshes in Inverness was heralded as the top performer in the Pibroch competition for adults. He won the James R. Johnston Memorial Trophy.

Angus is a piping teacher in schools around the Black Isle.

Angus MacPhee of Inverness with the James R. Johnstone Memorial Trophy
<br />Angus MacPhee of Inverness with the James R. Johnstone Memorial Trophy for his playing of the Ceol Mor.<br /> Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Jenna Johnstone, 14, from Biggar, took the Margaret Hill-Boyle Memorial
Trophy for piano.

In the audience was Kathleen Dick who won the prize in 1957.

John Dew of Crieff and Glasgow with the John T. MacRae Cup
<br />John Dew of Crieff and Glasgow with the John T. MacRae Cup, won for his Ceol Beag. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

But it was the Oban-based Makaton Gaelic Choir that brought the day to a fitting close.

The choir, set up to perform at the mod, is conducted by Morven Gage – who is the head of the music department at Oban High School.

Makaton Gaelic Choir sing with one voice

She became involved after mum-of-two Arlene McLeod wanted a place for her son Finn, nine, to perform at the Royal National Mod.

The choir’s motto is Aon Ghuth (One Voice).

Arlene said: “My oldest daughter is 13 and a fluent Gaelic learner. Finn who has Down Syndrome and autism uses Makaton to aid his communication.

“Earlier in the year Laura Macdonald, who works for Argyll and Bute Council, asked if there were any ideas to make the Royal National Mod more inclusive.

“A group of parents came together with Morven and her colleague Ciaran Bateman, and the idea for the Makaton Gaelic Choir was formed.”

Graham MacLennan of Stornoway, winner of the Smith Mearns trophy in the adult accordion playing with runner up Callum MacLeod of Edinburgh.
<br />Graham MacLennan of Stornoway, winner of the Smith Mearns trophy in the adult accordion playing with runner-up Callum MacLeod of Edinburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Arlene joked: “I am not a Gaelic speaker, I can only speak ‘Book Bug’ Gaelic. But with the help of Duncan MacNeil, Argyll and Bute Council’s Gaelic officer, and Katie Lironi from the Downs Syndrome Society the choir is ready to take to the stage.”

The choir has members from all over Scotland, including Inverness and Cumbernauld, who join remotely by “zooming” into regular rehearsals.

Coll MacDonald of Ardnamurchan High School
Coll MacDonald of Ardnamurchan High School with the Rev George McKay Quaich winning the slow air fiddle competition in the under 19 category and also the march, Strathspey and reel in the same age group.<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Arlene continued: “We found the most perfect person in Morven Gage to lead the choir. She makes it work in so many ways and brings together her knowledge of music and Gaelic to inspire the choir.

“She knows the songs we should be singing and she is so positive and patient.”

Call for inclusive competition

Saying that the choir is now well and truly on the Gaelic map – Arlene gave a challenge to the organisers of the mod, An Comunn Gàidhealach.

She said: “With so much great work going on, it is now time to have a competition in which the Makaton choir can compete.

“It would be wonderful to see choirs from across the nation compete that can encompass everyone. It is time for that to happen.”

Mrs Gage, who started pulling choir members together in April, said: “It is very special to be involved in this choir.

“We are proud of everyone who is taking part.

Makaton Gaelic Choir perform last night in the Corran Halls
Makaton Gaelic Choir perform in the Corran Halls, Oban using sign language to sing in Gaelic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We are singing well-known Gaelic choruses including Bhirlinn Goraidh Chrobhain and Teann a-Nall. Songs people know and love, and until now people were unable to take part even if they were non-verbal.

“It really is a very special moment, to be performing in Oban, and opening Gaelic and the Gaelic community up to many more people.

“We are Aon Ghuth.”

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday. 

Sporting events that had been programmed for Saturday morning had to be cancelled due to and hail and rain storm that hit the west coast town.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all you need to know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website. 

