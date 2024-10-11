Sex Education star marries Peaky Blinders actress in beautiful Highland wedding

Two actors who starred in Sex Education and Peaky Blinders have tied the knot at a beautiful location in the Highlands.

Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson held their wedding ceremony at Boath House, near Nairn, as it was close to Forres where Amber grew up.

The wedding was attended by Connor’s Sex Education co-star Alistair Petrie who wore a kilt to officiate the couple.

Amber, who is well-known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and the 2020 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, wore a silk wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood with elbow length gloves.

The Lunchbox Boys, based locally, catered for the wedding and said on social media that they were “absolutely delighted” to help the couple on their special day.

Before the drinks reception, the couple did a Celtic quaich ceremony.

The night concluded with a ceilidh hosted by Kintore-based ceilidh band the Haggis Chasers, where the couple had their first dance to ‘The Orcadian Strip The Willow’.

The next day, revellers were invited to join the couple at the Kimberley in Findhorn for fish and chips.

Amber told Vogue Magazine: “I planned pretty much all of it, but had help from a wonderful woman called Lindsay from a company called Wide Sky Weddings, who came on for the last four weeks to take everything off my hands.”

Couple met during filming for Emma

After meeting on the set of Autumn de Wilde’s Emma, the couple kept in touch.

Speaking to Vogue, Amber explained that the two grew close after deciding to bubble together during lockdown.

“We were both living alone and relatively near each other, so we decided to bubble together,” she explained.

“Lockdown meant we had time with each other that we wouldn’t have gotten if we’d both been away filming.

“Our official first date was literally about three months into our relationship when everything opened up again.”

Connor later proposed to Amber near a 1,400-year-old baobab tree during a trip to Botswana.

Peaky Blinders star grew up in Forres

Despite being born in Somerset, Amber’s father’s side of the family is Scottish.

She moved to Forres aged six and attended Gordonstoun School under a double music and drama scholarship.

Speaking to the Scotsman in 2020, Amber said: “I’m so happy I ended up in Scotland and got to grow up where it’s safe and beautiful.

“I think it was the best type of childhood.

“I would kill for my kids to have that one day because there’s just so much real space, it’s amazing.”