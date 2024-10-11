Sex Education star marries Peaky Blinders actress in beautiful Highland wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sex Education star marries Peaky Blinders actress in beautiful Highland wedding

Amber Anderson, who grew up in Forres, and Connor Swindells chose Boath House near Nairn for their nuptials.

By Ena Saracevic
The couple married at Boath House near Nairn. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.
The couple married at Boath House near Nairn. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Two actors who starred in Sex Education and Peaky Blinders have tied the knot at a beautiful location in the Highlands.

Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson held their wedding ceremony at Boath House, near Nairn, as it was close to Forres where Amber grew up.

The wedding was attended by Connor’s Sex Education co-star Alistair Petrie who wore a kilt to officiate the couple.

Aerial view of Boath House, near Nairn
Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson tied the knot in the gardens at Boath House, near Nairn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Amber, who is well-known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and the 2020 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, wore a silk wedding gown by Vivienne Westwood with elbow length gloves.

The Lunchbox Boys, based locally, catered for the wedding and said on social media that they were “absolutely delighted” to help the couple on their special day.

Before the drinks reception, the couple did a Celtic quaich ceremony.

The night concluded with a ceilidh hosted by Kintore-based ceilidh band the Haggis Chasers, where the couple had their first dance to ‘The Orcadian Strip The Willow’.

The next day, revellers were invited to join the couple at the Kimberley in Findhorn for fish and chips.

Amber told Vogue Magazine: “I planned pretty much all of it, but had help from a wonderful woman called Lindsay from a company called Wide Sky Weddings, who came on for the last four weeks to take everything off my hands.”

Couple met during filming for Emma

After meeting on the set of Autumn de Wilde’s Emma, the couple kept in touch.

Speaking to Vogue, Amber explained that the two grew close after deciding to bubble together during lockdown.

“We were both living alone and relatively near each other, so we decided to bubble together,” she explained.

“Lockdown meant we had time with each other that we wouldn’t have gotten if we’d both been away filming.

“Our official first date was literally about three months into our relationship when everything opened up again.”

Connor later proposed to Amber near a 1,400-year-old baobab tree during a trip to Botswana.

Exterior of Gordonstoun School
Amber attended Gordonstoun School after being awarded a scholarship.

Peaky Blinders star grew up in Forres

Despite being born in Somerset, Amber’s father’s side of the family is Scottish.

She moved to Forres aged six and attended Gordonstoun School under a double music and drama scholarship.

Speaking to the Scotsman in 2020, Amber said: “I’m so happy I ended up in Scotland and got to grow up where it’s safe and beautiful.

“I think it was the best type of childhood.

“I would kill for my kids to have that one day because there’s just so much real space, it’s amazing.”

Conversation