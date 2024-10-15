Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Skye shinty lengend Ross Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Skye shinty lengend Ross Cowie

Friends, family and fellow players attended a service in Portree to celebrate his life.

Ross Cowie in a purple jacket with shinty sticks
Affectionately known as “Colonel”, Ross Cowie was a legend in the sport of shinty on Skye. Image: Supplied.
By Michelle Henderson

Skye shinty legend Ross Cowie will forever be remembered as a “unique character” who lived a “very full life”.

Scores of mourners gathered at Portree and Bracadale Free Church to celebrate the life of the man affectionately known as “the colonel”.

The 64-year-old died suddenly last weekend, sending shockwaves through his hometown and beyond.

Tributes have been pouring in, celebrating his incredible contributions to both sport and the Skye community.

Mourners gather to remember Ross Cowie

Friends, family and fellow players packed the hall on Saturday for a lengthy memorial service in celebration of his life.

Led by Reverend Donnie G MacDonald, the service was a poignant tribute to his achievements.

Attendees sang renditions of hymns How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace before stepping forward to share fond memories.

His long-time friend and fellow player John ‘slippy’ Finlayson was among those who stepped forward.

One story he recalled was that of a trip they took to Canada in 1991 after winning the Camanachd Cup the previous year.

Ross, who was manager of the club at the time, arranged the trip for Skye and Kingussie players with hopes of reintroducing Shinty to Nova Scotia.

Ross Cowie in a purple jacket with shinty sticks
Cowie managed and played for Skye Camanachd as well as founding the charity Lucky2BHere. Image: Supplied.

John, Highland councillor for Skye, recalled a flamboyant souvenir the shinty manager picked up on their travels, sending the room into a fit of laughter.

He said: “One story I vividly remember from this holiday was when we were on a bus tour near the end of the trip and a stop had been organised at a Red Indian visitors centre so folk could buy souvenirs, mementoes or gifts to take home.

“After everyone had boarded the bus with their modest packages Ross still hadn’t appeared.

“Everyone thought that he must have been getting a special gift wrapped up to take home, but this was not the case.

“Instead after about ten minutes, he stepped onto the bus wearing a full-blown down-to-the-floor Indian chiefs’ headdress, which somehow he also managed to get home in one piece and which I believe is still somewhere in Portree.

“When asked about his purchase, Ross indicated it was surely the suitable attire for the leader of a mob of Highlanders.”

John, who played and also managed Skye Camanachd, described the Colonel as a “one-off”, paying homage to his sporting talents and activism.

Off the field, Ross lent his voice to several community projects including the Save Portree Hospital campaign and the Skye recruitment working group as well as chairing the Friends of Portree Hospital group.

He was also a key player in the ongoing Sir Lewis Ritchie campaign.

Closing his speech, his long-time friend added: “As the song says, ‘When will we see your likes again?’ The reality is, I doubt we ever will.”

‘The whole sporting scene was lucky to have you, Ross’

Alasdair Bruce, a presenter for Radio Skye and The Voice of Shinty, shared a series of highlights from Ross’s sporting career.

He acknowledged his love for the “camaraderie” sports had to offer.

Although known for shinty, Alasdair spoke of how Ross tried his hand at a host of sports, including, football, badminton, table tennis, running, Tug O War and golf, to which he said: “He was annoyingly good at them all.”

However, it was involvement in a Cumberland Wrestling competition that left everyone amused.

Ross Cowie standing by the waters edge wearing a black jumper
In December 2006, Ross suffered a cardiac arrest, leading him to found the charity and fund more than 1,000 lifesaving defibrillators. Image: Supplied.

Alasdair said: “Ross’s love of sport went in all sorts of different directions. On one night out, Ross decided that everyone should take part in a Cumberland wrestling competition. Lots were drawn and amusingly, Ross was drawn against Stuart Jackson.

“Ross put up a reasonable fight, but it wasn’t long before Stuart had him pinned. Stuart then finished in style, by lifting Ross up and above his head and bench pressing him off the ceiling two or three times.

“This time everyone was in hysterics and somebody – probably Tony Mackenzie – said, ‘You were well beat there colonel’.

“‘Na Na, not at all’, said a dishevelled-looking Ross. ‘Look at Jackson, he’s tiring’.”

Shinty player helped change countless lives

In addition to his activism work, the Skye stalwart helped to change countless lives by founding Lucky2BHere.

In December 2006, he suffered a cardiac arrest after attending a funeral and a quiz night at the local Shinty clubhouse.

After being resuscitated, he was rushed to Raigmore Hospital where he was revived a further 10 times.

He was later taken to Aberdeen where he was fitted with an internal defibrillator and told he was “lucky to be here,” planting the seed for what was to come.

While trying to come to terms with his situation amidst the “pain and fear,” he founded the charity to help raise money towards life-saving defibrillators.

To date, more than 1,000 devices have been distributed all over the country.

Stepping forward to share the work of the charity, chairwoman Helen Gilpin said: “The success of Lucky2BHere is down to Ross who founded it while trying to find the positive in a challenging situation.

“Ross will be sadly missed by so many people. He truly touched the lives of countless individuals, families and organisations.

“We will, however, continue with his visions because that’s what he would want us to do and even now, none of us will say no to Ross.

“Every time you pass a defibrillator, please think of Ross.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan - both Mod attendees - say to beat high hotel prices you really have to get ahead of the booking system
The price of Gaelic glory: Mod choirs reveal eye-watering hotel costs for Oban competition
PC Lauren Cradock and PC Keith Whitelaw will oversee the training of Bella and Blue. With Dog Unit boss PS Adam McBean, centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Meet the new Highland police dogs and their handlers
pumpkin patches Highlands
Highland pumpkins at a premium as patches open despite 'incredibly tough' year for farmers
The funicular has been plagued with problems. Image: HIE
Cairngorm rail: Experienced project leader got job interview just to point out 'shambles'
4
Millie Bonniwell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Can the Mod's young songbirds inspire new teachers? Desperate call for inspirational Gaelic tutors
The crash occurred near the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe.
Air ambulance called to two-vehicle A82 crash at Three Sisters Viewpoint
The view cruise ship passengers get coming into Orkney. Image: Shutterstock
Debate: Do you support the idea of a tourist tax?
14
Kerrie Kennedy sang at the Royal National Mod fringe event Celtic Praise.
Royal National Mod Gold Medal winner, singer Kerrie Kennedy, stuns at Celtic Praise
Image looking down the hill towards the Berridale Braes in Caithness
A9 reopens after motorcycle crash north of Berriedale
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shannon Anderson ill-treated William Maguire at Fodderty House Care Home Picture shows; Shannon Ashley Anderson / William Maguire. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Gabrielle Maguire Date; Unknown
Carer crawled into vulnerable pensioner's bedroom and told him: 'I'll gut you like a…

Conversation