Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Skye shinty lengend Ross Cowie

Skye shinty legend Ross Cowie will forever be remembered as a “unique character” who lived a “very full life”.

Scores of mourners gathered at Portree and Bracadale Free Church to celebrate the life of the man affectionately known as “the colonel”.

The 64-year-old died suddenly last weekend, sending shockwaves through his hometown and beyond.

Tributes have been pouring in, celebrating his incredible contributions to both sport and the Skye community.

Mourners gather to remember Ross Cowie

Friends, family and fellow players packed the hall on Saturday for a lengthy memorial service in celebration of his life.

Led by Reverend Donnie G MacDonald, the service was a poignant tribute to his achievements.

Attendees sang renditions of hymns How Great Thou Art and Amazing Grace before stepping forward to share fond memories.

His long-time friend and fellow player John ‘slippy’ Finlayson was among those who stepped forward.

One story he recalled was that of a trip they took to Canada in 1991 after winning the Camanachd Cup the previous year.

Ross, who was manager of the club at the time, arranged the trip for Skye and Kingussie players with hopes of reintroducing Shinty to Nova Scotia.

John, Highland councillor for Skye, recalled a flamboyant souvenir the shinty manager picked up on their travels, sending the room into a fit of laughter.

He said: “One story I vividly remember from this holiday was when we were on a bus tour near the end of the trip and a stop had been organised at a Red Indian visitors centre so folk could buy souvenirs, mementoes or gifts to take home.

“After everyone had boarded the bus with their modest packages Ross still hadn’t appeared.

“Everyone thought that he must have been getting a special gift wrapped up to take home, but this was not the case.

“Instead after about ten minutes, he stepped onto the bus wearing a full-blown down-to-the-floor Indian chiefs’ headdress, which somehow he also managed to get home in one piece and which I believe is still somewhere in Portree.

“When asked about his purchase, Ross indicated it was surely the suitable attire for the leader of a mob of Highlanders.”

John, who played and also managed Skye Camanachd, described the Colonel as a “one-off”, paying homage to his sporting talents and activism.

Off the field, Ross lent his voice to several community projects including the Save Portree Hospital campaign and the Skye recruitment working group as well as chairing the Friends of Portree Hospital group.

He was also a key player in the ongoing Sir Lewis Ritchie campaign.

Closing his speech, his long-time friend added: “As the song says, ‘When will we see your likes again?’ The reality is, I doubt we ever will.”

‘The whole sporting scene was lucky to have you, Ross’

Alasdair Bruce, a presenter for Radio Skye and The Voice of Shinty, shared a series of highlights from Ross’s sporting career.

He acknowledged his love for the “camaraderie” sports had to offer.

Although known for shinty, Alasdair spoke of how Ross tried his hand at a host of sports, including, football, badminton, table tennis, running, Tug O War and golf, to which he said: “He was annoyingly good at them all.”

However, it was involvement in a Cumberland Wrestling competition that left everyone amused.

Alasdair said: “Ross’s love of sport went in all sorts of different directions. On one night out, Ross decided that everyone should take part in a Cumberland wrestling competition. Lots were drawn and amusingly, Ross was drawn against Stuart Jackson.

“Ross put up a reasonable fight, but it wasn’t long before Stuart had him pinned. Stuart then finished in style, by lifting Ross up and above his head and bench pressing him off the ceiling two or three times.

“This time everyone was in hysterics and somebody – probably Tony Mackenzie – said, ‘You were well beat there colonel’.

“‘Na Na, not at all’, said a dishevelled-looking Ross. ‘Look at Jackson, he’s tiring’.”

Shinty player helped change countless lives

In addition to his activism work, the Skye stalwart helped to change countless lives by founding Lucky2BHere.

In December 2006, he suffered a cardiac arrest after attending a funeral and a quiz night at the local Shinty clubhouse.

After being resuscitated, he was rushed to Raigmore Hospital where he was revived a further 10 times.

He was later taken to Aberdeen where he was fitted with an internal defibrillator and told he was “lucky to be here,” planting the seed for what was to come.

While trying to come to terms with his situation amidst the “pain and fear,” he founded the charity to help raise money towards life-saving defibrillators.

To date, more than 1,000 devices have been distributed all over the country.

Stepping forward to share the work of the charity, chairwoman Helen Gilpin said: “The success of Lucky2BHere is down to Ross who founded it while trying to find the positive in a challenging situation.

“Ross will be sadly missed by so many people. He truly touched the lives of countless individuals, families and organisations.

“We will, however, continue with his visions because that’s what he would want us to do and even now, none of us will say no to Ross.

“Every time you pass a defibrillator, please think of Ross.”