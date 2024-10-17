Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to stay as Scottish Government forbids owner’s demolition plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to stay as Scottish Government forbids owner’s demolition plan

The Scottish Government ruled that, despite its current state, the man part of the building still "contributes positively to the townscape"...

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
The grubby Kirkwall 'eyesore' will stay where it is.
The grubby Kirkwall 'eyesore' will stay where it is. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Scottish Government planning overlords have told the owner of a Kirkwall “eyesore” that he’s not allowed to knock it down.

Developer Lyall Harry bought the derelict building at 1 King Street in the centre of Kirkwall.

He was determined to do something with a site said to have been an “eyesore for 50 years”.

But Orkney Islands Council blocked his plans to demolish it and build two houses there instead.

A determined Mr Harray subsequently appealed to the Scottish Government – pleading for Holyrood officials to overturn the decision.

However, they have now revealed their verdict. And the house is to remain.

Kirkwall
The original part of the house as it looks today. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Why does Scottish Government want Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to remain in place?

In their findings, the Holyrood planning bigwig says that the main part of the derelict building “still contributes positively to the townscape ”

This is despite its “current condition” and “being vacant”.

The government’s findings also state that “reasonable efforts to retain, repair and reuse the building” weren’t explored before the owner put forth his plans to raze it.

A Holyrood planning official has now made their mind up about the demolition plan. Image: Siegfried Kuttig/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (9380765a)

During a site visit, “no obvious signs of any recent damage” were found despite “some history of movement” within the building.

The agent also rejected claims from the developer that the building’s current state would prevent its repair – and that no builder would be willing to estimate the cost of that.

Why does owner want to knock it down?

The building in question sits at the corner of Laing Street and King Street, just a stone’s throw away from Kirkwall’s high street.

Mr Lyall had submitted his plans to the council in the summer.

He stated the attached documents: “It has been an unsightly eyesore in the centre of Kirkwall for over 50 years.

“It is long overdue demolition.”

The back of 1 King Street features and agricultural-style extension of corrugated iron and blocks. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Do you think planners have made the right call? Does the building still contribute to the character of the town? Let us know in our comments section below

What next for Kirkwall ‘eyesore’?

Mr Harray’s agent, SJ Omand Chartered Surveyors, argued there’s “no public benefit” in keeping the dilapidated building standing.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) had also stated their opposition to the plans as part of the planning process.

Since the building, thought to be from the mid-19th century, is in a historic area it has some extra protection.

Following the decision by the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals department, the developer will now have the option to appeal to the court of session.

‘It’s been an eyesore for 50 years’: Spat as history watchdog BLOCKS demolition of derelict Kirkwall house

Owner expanding Orkney’s Albert Hotel after ‘turning folk away all summer’

Kirkwall Travel Centre bus plans extended as council bends its own rules for cruise visitors

