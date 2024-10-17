Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to stay as Scottish Government forbids owner’s demolition plan

Scottish Government planning overlords have told the owner of a Kirkwall “eyesore” that he’s not allowed to knock it down.

Developer Lyall Harry bought the derelict building at 1 King Street in the centre of Kirkwall.

He was determined to do something with a site said to have been an “eyesore for 50 years”.

But Orkney Islands Council blocked his plans to demolish it and build two houses there instead.

A determined Mr Harray subsequently appealed to the Scottish Government – pleading for Holyrood officials to overturn the decision.

However, they have now revealed their verdict. And the house is to remain.

Why does Scottish Government want Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to remain in place?

In their findings, the Holyrood planning bigwig says that the main part of the derelict building “still contributes positively to the townscape ”

This is despite its “current condition” and “being vacant”.

The government’s findings also state that “reasonable efforts to retain, repair and reuse the building” weren’t explored before the owner put forth his plans to raze it.

During a site visit, “no obvious signs of any recent damage” were found despite “some history of movement” within the building.

The agent also rejected claims from the developer that the building’s current state would prevent its repair – and that no builder would be willing to estimate the cost of that.

Why does owner want to knock it down?

The building in question sits at the corner of Laing Street and King Street, just a stone’s throw away from Kirkwall’s high street.

Mr Lyall had submitted his plans to the council in the summer.

He stated the attached documents: “It has been an unsightly eyesore in the centre of Kirkwall for over 50 years.

“It is long overdue demolition.”

What next for Kirkwall ‘eyesore’?

Mr Harray’s agent, SJ Omand Chartered Surveyors, argued there’s “no public benefit” in keeping the dilapidated building standing.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) had also stated their opposition to the plans as part of the planning process.

Since the building, thought to be from the mid-19th century, is in a historic area it has some extra protection.

Following the decision by the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals department, the developer will now have the option to appeal to the court of session.

