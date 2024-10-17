Dingwall carer who abandoned wheelchair-bound man at festival given warning by SSSC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dingwall carer who abandoned wheelchair-bound man at festival given warning by SSSC

Rhona Duncan left one of her clients alone at a country music festival in Inverurie.

By Ross Hempseed
The Dingwall carer Rhona Duncan who recieved a SSSC warning
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A carer based in Dingwall has been slapped with a warning after she abandoned a disabled man at a festival in Inverurie, for which she received a criminal conviction.

Rhona Duncan, 51, a social care worker based in Dingwall, journeyed to Thainstone Agricultural Centre with a wheelchair-bound man on June 4 last year.

Ms Duncan was caring for the man at the time, but according to P&J, who reported on her appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this year, she abandoned him to drink pints of wine.

Venue staff reported Ms Duncan to the police after becoming concerned about the man’s welfare, who tearfully told officers he felt “uncared for”.

When police spoke to her later, she was unremorseful, telling them, “Do you think I need this for £12 an hour?”

It was stated that, instead of doing her job, she got drunk and flirted with men at the country music event.

Dingwall carer Rhona Duncan given three-year SSSC warning for her behaviour

Appearing on her behalf, her solicitor, Alex Burn, conceded that Duncan had consumed “way too much” alcohol on the day in question.

In the dock, she pled guilty to one charge of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a person in her care by becoming intoxicated while working as a carer.

At another court appearance four months later, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told her she was “not prepared to admonish her” and felt that her punishment should be reflected by a fine.

Rhona Duncan, a dingwall carer given warning by SSSC
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and willfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

She fined Duncan a total of £470.

A recent report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), stated her “fitness to practise is impaired by your conviction”.

In their reasoning, the SSSC panel found Ms Duncan had “failed to uphold the trust and confidence” she had as a carer.

The panel also stated Ms Duncan’s “lack of insight, regret, and apology” could result in a repeat situation.

Factors of concern included Ms Duncan’s “decision to become intoxicated, leaving the service user unattended, and uttering abusive remarks was intentional”.

Ms Duncan was given conditions including additional training and providing a reflective account of the impact of her behaviour.

The SSSC handed down a warning, which will remain on Ms Duncan’s file for three years.

More from Highlands & Islands

The grubby Kirkwall 'eyesore' will stay where it is.
Kirkwall 'eyesore' to stay as Scottish Government forbids owner's demolition plan
Joy Dunlop
Gaelic TV Stars Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil reveal how the Royal National Mod…
Missing person found.
Man, 49, reported missing from Stornoway traced 'safe and well'
Sir E Scott School from Harris with their haul of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Young Gaelic stars win big at Royal National Mod
weather Highlands Western Isles
Fraserburgh to be battered by 60mph winds as weather alerts issued
The popular Stromness hotel, with its bustling outdoor area
The Ferry Inn: Stromness hotel in red tape wrangle over music events as council…
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Man in critical condition after disturbance outside Orkney property
Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan - both Mod attendees - say to beat high hotel prices you really have to get ahead of the booking system
The price of Gaelic glory: Mod choirs reveal eye-watering hotel costs for Oban competition
Ross Cowie in a purple jacket with shinty sticks
Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Skye shinty lengend Ross Cowie

Conversation