Dingwall carer who abandoned wheelchair-bound man at festival given warning by SSSC

A carer based in Dingwall has been slapped with a warning after she abandoned a disabled man at a festival in Inverurie, for which she received a criminal conviction.

Rhona Duncan, 51, a social care worker based in Dingwall, journeyed to Thainstone Agricultural Centre with a wheelchair-bound man on June 4 last year.

Ms Duncan was caring for the man at the time, but according to P&J, who reported on her appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier this year, she abandoned him to drink pints of wine.

Venue staff reported Ms Duncan to the police after becoming concerned about the man’s welfare, who tearfully told officers he felt “uncared for”.

When police spoke to her later, she was unremorseful, telling them, “Do you think I need this for £12 an hour?”

It was stated that, instead of doing her job, she got drunk and flirted with men at the country music event.

Dingwall carer Rhona Duncan given three-year SSSC warning for her behaviour

Appearing on her behalf, her solicitor, Alex Burn, conceded that Duncan had consumed “way too much” alcohol on the day in question.

In the dock, she pled guilty to one charge of ill-treating or wilfully neglecting a person in her care by becoming intoxicated while working as a carer.

At another court appearance four months later, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told her she was “not prepared to admonish her” and felt that her punishment should be reflected by a fine.

She fined Duncan a total of £470.

A recent report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), stated her “fitness to practise is impaired by your conviction”.

In their reasoning, the SSSC panel found Ms Duncan had “failed to uphold the trust and confidence” she had as a carer.

The panel also stated Ms Duncan’s “lack of insight, regret, and apology” could result in a repeat situation.

Factors of concern included Ms Duncan’s “decision to become intoxicated, leaving the service user unattended, and uttering abusive remarks was intentional”.

Ms Duncan was given conditions including additional training and providing a reflective account of the impact of her behaviour.

The SSSC handed down a warning, which will remain on Ms Duncan’s file for three years.