Police ramp up patrols after man left in ‘critical condition’ following assault in Orkney

Police say inquiries to establish "the full circumstances of the incident" are ongoing.

By Graham Fleming
Police are appealing for information regarding the "serious" assault. Image: Supplied
Police are appealing for information regarding the "serious" assault. Image: Supplied

Police are increasing patrols in Kirkwall following a serious assault which left two people in hospital.

Police and paramedics attended Burnmouth Road shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, October 15 after receiving reports of a disturbance outside a property.

Upon arrival, emergency services found two people – a man and a woman – injured.

Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Forensics have been seen investigating at the scene of a disturbance in Kirkwall. Image: DC Thomson.

The 38-year-old man was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, before being transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He remains in a “critical condition”.

The woman, 39, was also taken to Balfour Hospital for treatment. Her condition is still unknown.

Inquiries to establish “the full circumstances of this incident” are ongoing, say police.

Yesterday, a blue tent was erected behind the Ayre Hotel with the street cordoned off by police tape.

Forensic officers were also at the scene conducting enquiries.

Now, officers have issued a new appeal which urges anyone who may know anything about the incident to come forward.

They are also increasing their presence in the area as enquiries into the incident continue.

Police appeal for information regarding Orkney assault

Detective Inspector Calum Reid, of Police Scotland, said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

“Similarly, if you have CCTV, ring doorbell or dashcam footage, please review it and share anything of note with police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as we continue our enquiries. If you have any concerns or information, please feel free to approach officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3751 of October 15.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

