The A86 is currently restricted near Spean Bridge following an accident earlier this afternoon.

Police and emergency services were called to the Lochaber road around 4:15pm.

The accident took place near Roybrige, 3.1 miles east of Spean Bridge and the junction with the A82.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A86 is currently restricted near Roybridge due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users should use caution on approach.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.