Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion

Stella McCartney has been told she must allow public access to a beach on the Highland plot where she plans to build a “modernist mansion”.

The fashion designer and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, first lodged the plans for the property at Commando Rock, near Roshven, in February 2023.

Since then, a total of 58 objections have been shared with Highland Council, and three comments of support.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on local wildlife, trees and the demand on the water supply.

The latest report from Highland Council states they have “no objections” to the plans but public access must be retained to the nearby beach area.

Public access to beach should be ‘maintained’

The Commando Rock plot includes a pathway through ancient woodland to a “hidden and private” beach, known locally as Sandy Bay.

Bridget Thomas, an outdoor access officer for the council, said the owners have an expectation of privacy in the area surrounding their house.

However, this would not extend to the “whole of the wider grounds”.

She said: “Public access to the beach should be maintained as a planning condition.

“There is an old built path to the beach, which although not recorded as such, would meet the criteria for designation as a right of way.

“Access to this path should not to be obstructed nor access to or along it deterred at any

time before, during or after construction of the development.

“Any improvements or maintenance to preserve the old path to the beach would be welcomed.”

Stella McCartney hopes to build Highland mansion

Commando Rock, located between Lochailort and Glenuig on the Moidart Peninsula, was listed for sale in 2021 due to its past owners moving to Australia.

The family had hoped to build a “modest” four-bedroom house and garage on the land and secured planning permission to do so in December 2000.

The listing for the 18-acre plot stated potential buyers would have the “perfect foundations to build their dream home”.

However, the plans put forward by Brown and Brown Architects on behalf of Ms McCartney and Mr Willis detailed a larger property than originally approved.

The proposed split-level five-bedroom “modernist mansion” has been objected to more than 50 times, including by residents and Woodland Trust Scotland.

Earlier this year, Highland Council’s forestry officer Grant Stuart visited the site and said he could not give the plans his backing.

He said: “The six pine trees are recorded as category B and we would usually expect applicants to endeavour to retain all category A and B trees where space allows.

“The applicant would be best to revise the layout design to completely avoid the pine trees.”

Plans amended to protect trees

The architecture firm previously stated the applicant was “aware” of comments made relating to the scale and location of the proposed development.

Updated plans were lodged at the end of August showing the property would be moved to avoid the six Scots Pine trees.

Despite the amendments to the plans, further objections have been made – with concerns raised about the number of new properties in the area as well as the otter and pine marten population.

One neighbour commented: “In broad strokes, the location is a rare vestige of eco system, that when is gone is gone.

“Building the proposal would remove what is a bona fide area of wilderness on the

peninsula.

“Additionally, we object to continued development of an area devoid of any infrastructure support.

“As noted, this cannot go on forever, no matter the perceived net gain it may deliver Highland Council.”

Comments on the plans can be shared via the Highland Council planning portal until October 31.

Brown and Brown Architects have been contacted for comment.