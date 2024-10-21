Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion

The fashion designer and her husband previously lodged plans to build a modern home at Roshven.

By Ellie Milne
Stella McCartney and the site at Commando Rock
Stella McCartney first lodged the plans for "a modernist mansion" on the plot in February 2023. Images: Shutterstock/Knight Frank.

Stella McCartney has been told she must allow public access to a beach on the Highland plot where she plans to build a “modernist mansion”.

The fashion designer and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, first lodged the plans for the property at Commando Rock, near Roshven, in February 2023.

Since then, a total of 58 objections have been shared with Highland Council, and three comments of support.

An artist's impression of the house to be built at Commando Rock
An artist’s impression of the house to be built at Commando Rock. Image: Brown and Brown Architects.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on local wildlife, trees and the demand on the water supply.

The latest report from Highland Council states they have “no objections” to the plans but public access must be retained to the nearby beach area.

Public access to beach should be ‘maintained’

The Commando Rock plot includes a pathway through ancient woodland to a “hidden and private” beach, known locally as Sandy Bay.

Bridget Thomas, an outdoor access officer for the council, said the owners have an expectation of privacy in the area surrounding their house.

However, this would not extend to the “whole of the wider grounds”.

She said: “Public access to the beach should be maintained as a planning condition.

“There is an old built path to the beach, which although not recorded as such, would meet the criteria for designation as a right of way.

“Access to this path should not to be obstructed nor access to or along it deterred at any
time before, during or after construction of the development.

“Any improvements or maintenance to preserve the old path to the beach would be welcomed.”

Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis
The plans have been lodged on behalf of Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis, pictured at the Met Gala in New York in 2011. Image: AP Photo/Evan Agostini.

Stella McCartney hopes to build Highland mansion

Commando Rock, located between Lochailort and Glenuig on the Moidart Peninsula, was listed for sale in 2021 due to its past owners moving to Australia.

The family had hoped to build a “modest” four-bedroom house and garage on the land and secured planning permission to do so in December 2000.

The listing for the 18-acre plot stated potential buyers would have the “perfect foundations to build their dream home”.

However, the plans put forward by Brown and Brown Architects on behalf of Ms McCartney and Mr Willis detailed a larger property than originally approved.

The proposed split-level five-bedroom “modernist mansion” has been objected to more than 50 times, including by residents and Woodland Trust Scotland.

Commando Rock beach
Public access must be retained to a public beach near Commando Rock. Image: Knight Frank.

Earlier this year, Highland Council’s forestry officer Grant Stuart visited the site and said he could not give the plans his backing.

He said: “The six pine trees are recorded as category B and we would usually expect applicants to endeavour to retain all category A and B trees where space allows.

“The applicant would be best to revise the layout design to completely avoid the pine trees.”

Plans amended to protect trees

The architecture firm previously stated the applicant was “aware” of comments made relating to the scale and location of the proposed development.

Updated plans were lodged at the end of August showing the property would be moved to avoid the six Scots Pine trees.

Despite the amendments to the plans, further objections have been made – with concerns raised about the number of new properties in the area as well as the otter and pine marten population.

One neighbour commented: “In broad strokes, the location is a rare vestige of eco system, that when is gone is gone.

“Building the proposal would remove what is a bona fide area of wilderness on the
peninsula.

“Additionally, we object to continued development of an area devoid of any infrastructure support.

“As noted, this cannot go on forever, no matter the perceived net gain it may deliver Highland Council.”

Comments on the plans can be shared via the Highland Council planning portal until October 31.

Brown and Brown Architects have been contacted for comment.

