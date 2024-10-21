Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney

A second man has been charged following an attempted murder and assault in Kirkwall last week.

The incident took place on Burnmouth Road in the Orkney capital at around 9.40pm on Tuesday, October 15.

A 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were attacked and both rushed to Balfour Hospital.

The man, who was described as being in a “critical condition”, was later transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police have now confirmed a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident – labelled as attempted murder as well as assault.

The 29-year old is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Monday, October 21, and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

Second man charged after Orkney assault

Police confirmed last week that a 22-year-old man had been charged in connection with the attempted murder and assault.

Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared in private at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on October 18 facing three charges.

He is accused of two assault charges – assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder and also assault to injury and danger of life.

The third charge is an allegation that he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner.

Mayo, from Kirkwall, made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.