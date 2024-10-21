Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney

The incident took place on Burnmouth Road in Kirkwall last week.

By Ross Hempseed
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Police at the scene of a disturbance in Kirkwall. Image: DC Thomson.

A second man has been charged following an attempted murder and assault in Kirkwall last week.

The incident took place on Burnmouth Road in the Orkney capital at around 9.40pm on Tuesday, October 15.

A 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were attacked and both rushed to Balfour Hospital.

The man, who was described as being in a “critical condition”, was later transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Police have now confirmed a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident – labelled as attempted murder as well as assault.

The 29-year old is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Monday, October 21, and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

Second man charged after Orkney assault

Police confirmed last week that a 22-year-old man had been charged in connection with the attempted murder and assault.

Oscar Mayo, 22, appeared in private at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on October 18 facing three charges.

He is accused of two assault charges – assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder and also assault to injury and danger of life.

The third charge is an allegation that he behaved in a threatening and abusive manner.

Mayo, from Kirkwall, made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

More from Highlands & Islands

Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds
A86 road
Lochaber road fully re-opens following crash near Spean Bridge
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 15-year-old killer and a Peterhead murder trial
The A9 was restricted after a collision at Aviemore.
A9 re-opens in both directions after crash near Aviemore
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
Royal National Mod Oban
Rainbows and sunshine as Royal National Mod ends in Oban
Royal National Mod Oban
GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban
Meet the people working and volunteering to eradicate stoat's from Orkney. Image: Orkney Native Wildlife Project / DCT Media
Orkney's big invasive stoat problem: Meet the team eradicating them from the islands
Outside Skye's oldest pub, the Stein Inn is owner Charlie Haddock. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Meet the hardworking mum behind celebrity favourite Skye hotel, the Stein Inn
Kamil Luczak with his partner Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness dressed in red aprons and holding food boxes filled with sushi.
Inverness sushi takeaway praised for shining a light on neurodiverse staff