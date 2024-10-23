‘£10-a-night’ Thurso hotel goes viral on TikTok

A landscape gardener has gone viral after claiming to have uncovered a £10-a-night hotel room in Thurso.

John Paul, owner of Premier Garden Services, uploaded a video to the company’s TikTok account on Monday, claiming he and a pal had secured the ‘bargain’ at the Pentland Hotel on Princes Street.

Sadly, their cost-saving hotel stay was nothing more than a prank with the video created during their trip around the NC500 a few years back.

The short 39-second clip has been viewed nearly 430,000 times and shows John and his friend enter the room to find two single mattresses on the floor with a kettle, a bible and a phone lying between them.

And while the video has attracted widespread attention with hundreds impressed by their ‘discount stay’, locals were left scratching their heads with plenty saying they had no idea where it was.

‘We did it as a joke’

John told The Press and Journal: “Me and my pals were doing the Nc500.

“My pal was in the bathroom or getting his bag out of the van and we did it as a joke. We’d moved some stuff about and did that.

“That video was actually filmed when we completed the NC500 a couple of years ago and we are doing it again now.

“It was a memory that popped up on our feed. We were just sitting bored and we thought it was funny and posted it.”

John says they have been shocked by the response, with people fully on board with their ruse.

He added: “I think there were a lot of comments calling it a ‘bargain’.

“People thought it was brilliant.”

Alistair Maciver, duty manager at the three-star Pentland Hotel, was left “speechless” after watching the clip.

He said: “We wouldn’t give away a room at £10 and we definitely wouldn’t have room in that condition either.

“It is funny, I can appreciate the humour in it.”