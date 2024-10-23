‘£10-a-night’ Thurso hotel goes viral on TikTok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘£10-a-night’ Thurso hotel goes viral on TikTok

The video shows two single mattresses on the floor with a kettle, a bible and a phone lying between them - but all is not as it seems.

By Michelle Henderson

A landscape gardener has gone viral after claiming to have uncovered a £10-a-night hotel room in Thurso.

John Paul, owner of Premier Garden Services, uploaded a video to the company’s TikTok account on Monday, claiming he and a pal had secured the ‘bargain’ at the Pentland Hotel on Princes Street.

Sadly, their cost-saving hotel stay was nothing more than a prank with the video created during their trip around the NC500 a few years back.

Facade of the Pentland Hotel in Thurso showing the black bay windows.
Staff at the Pentland Hotel in Thurso were left “speechless” by the prank. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The short 39-second clip has been viewed nearly 430,000 times and shows John and his friend enter the room to find two single mattresses on the floor with a kettle, a bible and a phone lying between them.

And while the video has attracted widespread attention with hundreds impressed by their ‘discount stay’, locals were left scratching their heads with plenty saying they had no idea where it was.

‘We did it as a joke’

John told The Press and Journal: “Me and my pals were doing the Nc500.

“My pal was in the bathroom or getting his bag out of the van and we did it as a joke. We’d moved some stuff about and did that.

“That video was actually filmed when we completed the NC500 a couple of years ago and we are doing it again now.

“It was a memory that popped up on our feed. We were just sitting bored and we thought it was funny and posted it.”

The viral video showed two mattresses on the floor – which were part of a prank. Image: John Paul/TikTok

John says they have been shocked by the response, with people fully on board with their ruse.

He added: “I think there were a lot of comments calling it a ‘bargain’.

“People thought it was brilliant.”

Alistair Maciver, duty manager at the three-star Pentland Hotel, was left “speechless” after watching the clip.

He said: “We wouldn’t give away a room at £10 and we definitely wouldn’t have room in that condition either.

“It is funny, I can appreciate the humour in it.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Stoneybridge on the Isle of South Uist, pictured, in the Outer Hebrides, which has been named among the 25 best locations. Image: Shutterstock
Outer Hebrides crowned one of the best destinations in the world
Caledonian Sleeper train.
Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras after increase in verbal abuse
2
Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs died following crash near Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland
Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay…
Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town
Tesco to open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Tesco to break tradition and open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Stella McCartney and the site at Commando Rock
Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds
A86 road
Lochaber road fully re-opens following crash near Spean Bridge

Conversation