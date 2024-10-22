Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay tribute

A pedestrian who died following a crash on the B9152 near Aviemore has been named.

Emilie Anne Parker, 30, was walking her dogs Roo and Carver when they were involved in a crash at around 9.45pm near the Granish junction on October 11.

All three tragically died in the incident, which involved a grey Peugeot 207.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was not injured and police are continuing to investigate.

Emilie, originally from Colorado in the US, had moved to Dundee in July to study for a master’s degree in social work at the University of Dundee.

‘Courageous’ woman taken ‘far too soon’

In a statement, her family said: “We are so devastated by the tragic loss of Emilie and her beloved dogs, Roo and Carver.

Emilie moved with her dogs to Dundee from Colorado, USA, in July of this year, to pursue her master’s in social work at the University of Dundee, with which she dreamed to help serve the underserved communities of the world.

“Emilie was a smart, beautiful, courageous 30-year-old woman, who was taken from us far too soon.”

“She was a passionate adventurer who loved the outdoors,” they added.

“You could find her with her pups, biking, hiking, rafting, skiing, dog sledding or crafting whenever she wasn’t working or studying.

“She was an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece, dog mom, and friend to so many who are going miss her so deeply.

“The world lost an amazing person, and her loss is felt by so many who loved her.

“Rest in peace Emilie and we will meet again in another life.”

Enquiries continue to establish ‘full circumstances’ into B9152 crash

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Emilie.

“They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time.

“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist and has not already spoken to officers should call us on 101, quoting incident number 3786 of Friday, October 11.”