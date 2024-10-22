Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay tribute

Emilie Anne Parker's family have published a statement about the loss of the 30-year-old.

By Ena Saracevic
Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs died following crash near Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland
Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs died following crash near Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland

A pedestrian who died following a crash on the B9152 near Aviemore has been named.

Emilie Anne Parker, 30, was walking her dogs Roo and Carver when they were involved in a crash at around 9.45pm near the Granish junction on October 11.

All three tragically died in the incident, which involved a grey Peugeot 207.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was not injured and police are continuing to investigate.

Emilie, originally from Colorado in the US, had moved to Dundee in July to study for a master’s degree in social work at the University of Dundee.

‘Courageous’ woman taken ‘far too soon’

In a statement, her family said: “We are so devastated by the tragic loss of Emilie and her beloved dogs, Roo and Carver.

Emilie moved with her dogs to Dundee from Colorado, USA, in July of this year, to pursue her master’s in social work at the University of Dundee, with which she dreamed to help serve the underserved communities of the world.

“Emilie was a smart, beautiful, courageous 30-year-old woman, who was taken from us far too soon.”

Emilie and her two dogs tragically died in the accident. Image: Police Scotland. 

“She was a passionate adventurer who loved the outdoors,” they added.

“You could find her with her pups, biking, hiking, rafting, skiing, dog sledding or crafting whenever she wasn’t working or studying.

“She was an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece, dog mom, and friend to so many who are going miss her so deeply.

“The world lost an amazing person, and her loss is felt by so many who loved her.

“Rest in peace Emilie and we will meet again in another life.”

Emilie studied at the University of Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

Enquiries continue to establish ‘full circumstances’ into B9152 crash

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Emilie.

“They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time.

“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who can assist and has not already spoken to officers should call us on 101, quoting incident number 3786 of Friday, October 11.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town
Tesco to open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Tesco to break tradition and open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Stella McCartney and the site at Commando Rock
Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds
A86 road
Lochaber road fully re-opens following crash near Spean Bridge
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 15-year-old killer and a Peterhead murder trial
The A9 was restricted after a collision at Aviemore.
A9 re-opens in both directions after crash near Aviemore
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
3

Conversation