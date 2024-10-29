Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million

Blackcroft Lodge, in Daviot, offers stunning views of the River Nairn.

By Ena Saracevic
The four-bedroom home is on the market. Image: Bell Ingram
The four-bedroom home is on the market. Image: Bell Ingram

A beautiful Daviot log home is on sale for almost £1 million.

Blackcroft Lodge is a bespoke Canadian log home set over three floors that enjoys country views of the River Nairn.

Constructed of western red cedar, the log home is situated in East Daviot which is within easy commuting distance of Inverness.

The listing says the four-bedroom and three-bathroom property offers excellent family living space with the potential for it to be turned into a bed and breakfast business.

The basement also offers development potential – with the agents listing ideas like additional accommodation, a gym or even a dedicated cinema room.

The home also has a large garden area. Image: Bell Ingram.

A look inside the home…

A hardwood door opens into the entrance vestibule which leads you into the open plan living area where there is a spacious sitting room.

French doors open to a balcony which overlooks the surrounding farmland.

The spacious living area. Image: Bell Ingram.
The balcony offers beautiful countryside views. Image: Bell Ingram.

The kitchen area has a range of floor and wall units in high gloss cream with solid oak worksurfaces.

The dining area also has windows with gorgeous far reaching views.

There is a central feature of a wood burning stove which heats the water and central heating.

The sitting room offers plenty of space to entertain guests. Image: Bell Ingram.
The home’s kitchen area is the perfect place to prepare meals. Image: Bell Ingram.

The small inner hallway offers passage into the ground floor’s bedroom.

This double room has dual aspect windows and a spacious built-in wardrobe.

Opposite this bedroom is the family bathroom which includes a freestanding bath.

The wooden staircase leads to the basement and the first floor. Image: Bell Ingram.
The primary bedroom. Image: Bell Ingram.

A staircase leads to the first floor where there is a further spacious living room which has a central feature of a stove with a natural stone chimney.

There are also three additional bedrooms – including the primary bedroom which has an alcove for additional sleeping capacity.

Stairs descend to the basement where there is a large utility room which has a tumble dryer and washing machine, large built-in storage cupboard, and further cupboard housing the plant room.

There is also a large secure office space adjacent to the utility room.

A glazed door leads to the remaining basement area which is currently used as a gym and for extra storage.

Stunning views over the River Nairn

The property offers stunning garden views. Image: Bell Ingram.
The porch area. Image: Bell Ingram.

The lodge sits in good sized garden grounds extending to approximately 1.1 acres.

There is a gravelled area to the front which has space for parking for several vehicles.

The garden to the side is laid to lawn and the garden as a whole is fully fenced and secure.

Blackcroft Lodge is listed with Bell Ingram for offers over £950,000.

