Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million

A beautiful Daviot log home is on sale for almost £1 million.

Blackcroft Lodge is a bespoke Canadian log home set over three floors that enjoys country views of the River Nairn.

Constructed of western red cedar, the log home is situated in East Daviot which is within easy commuting distance of Inverness.

The listing says the four-bedroom and three-bathroom property offers excellent family living space with the potential for it to be turned into a bed and breakfast business.

The basement also offers development potential – with the agents listing ideas like additional accommodation, a gym or even a dedicated cinema room.

A look inside the home…

A hardwood door opens into the entrance vestibule which leads you into the open plan living area where there is a spacious sitting room.

French doors open to a balcony which overlooks the surrounding farmland.

The kitchen area has a range of floor and wall units in high gloss cream with solid oak worksurfaces.

The dining area also has windows with gorgeous far reaching views.

There is a central feature of a wood burning stove which heats the water and central heating.

The small inner hallway offers passage into the ground floor’s bedroom.

This double room has dual aspect windows and a spacious built-in wardrobe.

Opposite this bedroom is the family bathroom which includes a freestanding bath.

A staircase leads to the first floor where there is a further spacious living room which has a central feature of a stove with a natural stone chimney.

There are also three additional bedrooms – including the primary bedroom which has an alcove for additional sleeping capacity.

Stairs descend to the basement where there is a large utility room which has a tumble dryer and washing machine, large built-in storage cupboard, and further cupboard housing the plant room.

There is also a large secure office space adjacent to the utility room.

A glazed door leads to the remaining basement area which is currently used as a gym and for extra storage.

Stunning views over the River Nairn

The lodge sits in good sized garden grounds extending to approximately 1.1 acres.

There is a gravelled area to the front which has space for parking for several vehicles.

The garden to the side is laid to lawn and the garden as a whole is fully fenced and secure.

Blackcroft Lodge is listed with Bell Ingram for offers over £950,000.