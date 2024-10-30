Shetland mum reunited with cat 13 years after disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland mum reunited with cat 13 years after disappearance

The 'unthinkable' happened when Mona was spotted alive, leaving her owner over the moon.

By Michelle Henderson
Susan Manson, pictured with her daughter Merran, bent down next to a storage unit.
Susan Manson, pictured with her daughter Merran, was devastated when Mona went missing over 13 years ago. Image: Dave Donaldson/Shetland News

A cat feared to have died in Shetland has been reunited with her owner 13 years on.

Mona, who had not been microchipped, failed to return home to Ladies Drive in Lerwick in 2011.

Her devastated owner Susan Manson, 34, left no stone unturned in trying to trace Mona but feared her beloved pet had perished.

Losing hope she would ever see her again, Susan moved to England before returning to Shetland a few years ago.

However, earlier this month, something unthinkable happened: Mona was spotted alive.

Susan Manson, pictured with her daughter Merran, holding pictures of Mona.
Susan Manson, pictured with her daughter Merran, says she is ‘over the moon’ after being reunited with her cat 13 years after she failed to return home. Image: Dave Donaldson/Shetland.

After capturing the cat and having her checked over, she begun to settle back at home.

However, her movements over the last 13 years remain a mystery.

“I’m just absolutely over the moon,” Susan said.

“It’s a bit surreal to be fair.

“You hear of cats returning after two or three years but 13 years is quite a long time.”

Picture of stray cat leads to finding Mona

Susan first became aware of Mona’s presence in Lerwick earlier this month.

While scrolling through social media on Monday, October 21 she spotted a photo of what appeared to be a rather unwell-looking stray cat hiding under the bins in Lerwick.

Feeling she had a familiarity with Mona, Susan compared the photographs to old pictures of her long-lost cat, looking for similar markings.

Before long, people started noticing the striking similarities between the images, prompting her to take action.

Old and new picture of Mona side by side.
Mona was found after pictures of a stray cat in Shetland were uploaded to social media. Image: Dave Donaldson/Shetland News.

Taking to the streets, the islander began checking Mona’s old “hang out” areas as well as the bin shed.

Armed with a trap, given to her by a family member, she attempted but failed to catch the cat, spotted near the bins.

Reaching out to the Scottish SPCA for help, they were able to loan her one of their humane traps.

To her surprise, she returned to find the trap contained what she believed to be Mona.

‘It’s a bit surreal’

Fearful she had fleas and could infect her other felines, she kept her in the shed before taking her to the vet the next morning.

Vets estimated she was around 16 years old, with some arthritis in her back legs, but otherwise in good health.

One week on, she is said to be settling in well.

Susan added: “It’s a bit surreal to be fair.

“I’m still in disbelief that this has even happened.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The ground floor flat has direct access to the beach. Image: Supplied by Fiuran.
Rare beachfront apartment near Oban goes on sale
Skipinnish Oak.
'Magnificent' 400-year-old tree named after band Skipinnish crowned best in the UK
Gordon Pinkerton outside court in Aberdeen.
Inquiry launched into Covid death of serial sex offender from Aberdeen
Shane Williamson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Invergordon thug had to be tased three times as he brutally attacked policewoman
The four-bedroom home is on the market. Image: Bell Ingram
Beautiful log home near Inverness hits the market for almost £1 million
Inverness Sheriff Court
Needle-phobic student refused to provide blood sample after positive drugs wipe
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
More silverware in Highlands for world champion ploughman
Thurso child rapist James Pollard was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Serial child sex abuser branded a 'monster' and jailed for 15 years
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackinnon was found in his car with no trousers smelling of alcohol with slurred speech. He failed to provide a sample Picture shows; A9 North Kessock Layby / Owen Mackinnon. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh undertaker found with slurred speech and no trousers in A9 layby
Highland Council headquarters.
Highland Council considers annual council tax hikes of 5-7%

Conversation