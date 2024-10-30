Shetland mum reunited with cat 13 years after disappearance

A cat feared to have died in Shetland has been reunited with her owner 13 years on.

Mona, who had not been microchipped, failed to return home to Ladies Drive in Lerwick in 2011.

Her devastated owner Susan Manson, 34, left no stone unturned in trying to trace Mona but feared her beloved pet had perished.

Losing hope she would ever see her again, Susan moved to England before returning to Shetland a few years ago.

However, earlier this month, something unthinkable happened: Mona was spotted alive.

After capturing the cat and having her checked over, she begun to settle back at home.

However, her movements over the last 13 years remain a mystery.

“I’m just absolutely over the moon,” Susan said.

“It’s a bit surreal to be fair.

“You hear of cats returning after two or three years but 13 years is quite a long time.”

Picture of stray cat leads to finding Mona

Susan first became aware of Mona’s presence in Lerwick earlier this month.

While scrolling through social media on Monday, October 21 she spotted a photo of what appeared to be a rather unwell-looking stray cat hiding under the bins in Lerwick.

Feeling she had a familiarity with Mona, Susan compared the photographs to old pictures of her long-lost cat, looking for similar markings.

Before long, people started noticing the striking similarities between the images, prompting her to take action.

Taking to the streets, the islander began checking Mona’s old “hang out” areas as well as the bin shed.

Armed with a trap, given to her by a family member, she attempted but failed to catch the cat, spotted near the bins.

Reaching out to the Scottish SPCA for help, they were able to loan her one of their humane traps.

To her surprise, she returned to find the trap contained what she believed to be Mona.

Fearful she had fleas and could infect her other felines, she kept her in the shed before taking her to the vet the next morning.

Vets estimated she was around 16 years old, with some arthritis in her back legs, but otherwise in good health.

One week on, she is said to be settling in well.

“I’m still in disbelief that this has even happened.”