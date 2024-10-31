The Sutherland fish farmer taking on the World’s Toughest Mudder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Sutherland fish farmer taking on the World’s Toughest Mudder

For 24 hours straight, the ex-boxer will complete as many rounds of the event's 5K obstacle course as possible.

James Brown running in a numbered bib at World's Toughest Mudder 2018
James is hoping this mental strength will help keep him on his feet throughout the 24-hour challenge. Image: James Brown.
By Michelle Henderson

A Sutherland fish farmer has pledged to put his strength and stamina to the test as he takes on the world’s toughest mudder.

For 24 hours straight, James Brown from Scourie will battle to complete as many rounds of the event’s 5K obstacle course as possible, under the blazing Florida sun.

The 62-year-old is no stranger to the event, marking his 8th appearance on the world stage.

However, this time around, he is hoping to go the extra mile; all in the name of Chas (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Taking place on November 9 and 10, he will complete in the over 60’s category, with hopes of earning the top spot.

Toughest Mudder goal for James

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he touched on his training routine and his aspirations of completing a minimum of 60 miles at next weekend’s event.

He said: “I’ve been doing this for a lot of years now.

“This year I’d like to get top of my age group and be moving for 24 hours.

“You have a pit area where you can eat and drink, but I don’t want to be sitting in that area if I can help it. Just keep moving.

“I’m in the 60-plus age group, and I’m looking to do a minimum of 60 miles over this event.”

James Brown in a trench on an obstacle course at Worlds Toughest Mudder 2023.
James will complete as many rotations of a 5K obstacle course over the course of 24 hours. Image: James Brown.

Formerly a boxer, James is used to putting his body through its paces.

After walking away from the sport, he completed his first mudder in 2012; setting a trend for the next decade.

To date, he has completed at both the European and worldwide stages; raising thousands for charity.

In March, he travelled to the Arctic Circle to complete an extreme endurance challenge.

‘I’m used to pushing myself physically’

Looking ahead to his upcoming feat, he spoke of how running has prepared him for the challenge.

“I do a lot of running and a lot of ultra running,” he said.

“I ran from John O’Groats to Lands End for my 60th birthday, which was 1000 plus miles.

“I’m from a boxing background so I’m used to being in the gym and pushing myself physically.”

James Brown pictured with the hills in the background during a hill run.
James Brown is preparing to take on his 8th World’s Toughest Mudder. Image: James Brown.

Hoping to stay on his feet for the full 24-hours, James says it’s his ‘mental strength’ that’s going to keep him going.

Ordeal gives James Brown inpsiration

His fundraising efforts are all in aid of Chas.

The adventurer’s fundraising efforts began when his daughter, now 21, ended up in hospital just days after her birth.

Doctors feared she had a tumour at the base of her spine, which luckily proved to be just a cyst.

During her hospitalisation, her family stayed at the McDonald’s House, prompting him to give back where possible.

James Brown on monkey bars at Worlds Toughest Mudder in 2016
The fish farmer is hoping to clock up 60 miles over the course of the 24-hour challenge. Image: James Brown.

More than £2,500 has been raised for the charity so far through his endurance challenges.

A JustGiving page has also been established ahead of the world event.

Colleagues at Loch Duart have thrown their support behind him, paying for his entry and flights to the United States.

More from Highlands & Islands

Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis want to build the home at Commando Rock. Image: AP/Knight Frank.
Woodland Trust Scotland objects to Stella McCartney's Highland mansion plans AGAIN
Google Street View 'hammer attack.
Revealed: The story behind viral Isle of Lewis 'hammer attack' on Google maps
The High Court in Edinburgh
Alleged Highland slave did 'almost everything' for couple accused of murdering him, neighbour claims
This is the second year of their Halloween displays. Image: Chris Haugh
Guisers welcome as Wick family light up street with haunted Halloween garden
King Charles III unveils the Flow Country World Heritage Site plaque during his visit to the Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre.
Flow Country: Fears precious landscape near Wick 'could be set ablaze' as battery storage…
The fire has now been extinguished. Image: George Glaister.
Firefighters battle car blaze after head-on crash in Evanton
Skiach junction
A9 reopens near Skiach Services after crash
The Alness man who sent threatening messages to his ex
Spurned man sent threatening Snapchat messages to ex
Some of the herd at Robbie Newlands' Cluny Farm, near Forres.
RNAS good practice awards shine light on 'sterling' efforts of Scottish farmers
These favoured faceless flops know nothing about the islands they are supposed to service, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: Faceless flops who know nothing about the islands shouldn't be in charge…

Conversation