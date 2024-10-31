The Sutherland fish farmer taking on the World’s Toughest Mudder

A Sutherland fish farmer has pledged to put his strength and stamina to the test as he takes on the world’s toughest mudder.

For 24 hours straight, James Brown from Scourie will battle to complete as many rounds of the event’s 5K obstacle course as possible, under the blazing Florida sun.

The 62-year-old is no stranger to the event, marking his 8th appearance on the world stage.

However, this time around, he is hoping to go the extra mile; all in the name of Chas (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

Taking place on November 9 and 10, he will complete in the over 60’s category, with hopes of earning the top spot.

Toughest Mudder goal for James

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he touched on his training routine and his aspirations of completing a minimum of 60 miles at next weekend’s event.

He said: “I’ve been doing this for a lot of years now.

“This year I’d like to get top of my age group and be moving for 24 hours.

“You have a pit area where you can eat and drink, but I don’t want to be sitting in that area if I can help it. Just keep moving.

“I’m in the 60-plus age group, and I’m looking to do a minimum of 60 miles over this event.”

Formerly a boxer, James is used to putting his body through its paces.

After walking away from the sport, he completed his first mudder in 2012; setting a trend for the next decade.

To date, he has completed at both the European and worldwide stages; raising thousands for charity.

In March, he travelled to the Arctic Circle to complete an extreme endurance challenge.

‘I’m used to pushing myself physically’

Looking ahead to his upcoming feat, he spoke of how running has prepared him for the challenge.

“I do a lot of running and a lot of ultra running,” he said.

“I ran from John O’Groats to Lands End for my 60th birthday, which was 1000 plus miles.

“I’m from a boxing background so I’m used to being in the gym and pushing myself physically.”

Hoping to stay on his feet for the full 24-hours, James says it’s his ‘mental strength’ that’s going to keep him going.

Ordeal gives James Brown inpsiration

His fundraising efforts are all in aid of Chas.

The adventurer’s fundraising efforts began when his daughter, now 21, ended up in hospital just days after her birth.

Doctors feared she had a tumour at the base of her spine, which luckily proved to be just a cyst.

During her hospitalisation, her family stayed at the McDonald’s House, prompting him to give back where possible.

More than £2,500 has been raised for the charity so far through his endurance challenges.

A JustGiving page has also been established ahead of the world event.

Colleagues at Loch Duart have thrown their support behind him, paying for his entry and flights to the United States.