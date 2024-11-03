Keira Knightley films scenes in the Highlands for new Netflix movie

Actress Keira Knightley has begun filming scenes for a new Netflix movie on a Highlands estate.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star flew into Inverness by a private plane on Thursday evening and was spotted on Glen Affric estate in Inverness-shire on Friday – where her latest film, The Woman in Cabin 10, is being shot.

A dazzling glass marquee has been built at the side of Affric Lodge and what appeared to be the scene of a gala dinner or an awards ceremony was filmed on Friday.

Knightley was seen wearing a backless dress while co-star Hannah Waddingham was adorned in pink.

Keira Knightley wraps up on Highlands estate during Netflix filming

But she – and others – put on thick jackets when that filming stopped to keep out the chilly Highland air.

All the extras were dressed up in evening wear.

The set was also surrounded by what appeared to be four security guards, but they were actually actors for the scene.

Filming is expected to continue over the coming days.

The estate is owned by the Matthews family – including PippaMiddleton’s husband James Matthews and his brother, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who married model Vogue Williams at Glen Affric.

The film is an adaptation of Ruth Ware’s best-selling 2016 novel.

Netflix first announced it was greenlighting the feature film in May, and Knightley was attached to the project.

The feature film has spent nearly a decade in development hell since Paramount Films (at the time called CBS Films) originally optioned it in 2017.

The adaptation was finally offloaded to Netflix.

A psychological thriller, it was Ware’s second stand-alone crime novel after her debut bestseller, In a Dark, Dark Wood.

While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for.

Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.