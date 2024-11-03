Keira Knightley films scenes in the Highlands for new Netflix movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Keira Knightley films scenes in the Highlands for new Netflix movie

The actress flew into Inverness on a private plane this week.

By Mike Merritt
Keira Knightley at Glen Affric, where the Netflix film The Woman in Cabin 10 is being shot. Image: Peter Jolly
Actress Keira Knightley has begun filming scenes for a new Netflix movie on a Highlands estate.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star flew into Inverness by a private plane on Thursday evening and was spotted on Glen Affric estate in Inverness-shire on Friday – where her latest film, The Woman in Cabin 10, is being shot.

A dazzling glass marquee has been built at the side of Affric Lodge and what appeared to be the scene of a gala dinner or an awards ceremony was filmed on Friday.

Knightley was seen wearing a backless dress while co-star Hannah Waddingham was adorned in pink.

Keira Knightley wraps up on Highlands estate during Netflix filming

But she – and others – put on thick jackets when that filming stopped to keep out the chilly Highland air.

All the extras were dressed up in evening wear.

The set was also surrounded by what appeared to be four security guards, but they were actually actors for the scene.

Filming is expected to continue over the coming days.

The estate is owned by the Matthews family – including PippaMiddleton’s husband James Matthews and his brother, Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who married model Vogue Williams at Glen Affric.

The film is an adaptation of Ruth Ware’s best-selling 2016 novel.

Knightley flew into Inverness on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock
Glen Affric. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Netflix first announced it was greenlighting the feature film in May, and Knightley was attached to the project.

The feature film has spent nearly a decade in development hell since Paramount Films (at the time called CBS Films) originally optioned it in 2017.

The adaptation was finally offloaded to Netflix.

A psychological thriller, it was Ware’s second stand-alone crime novel after her debut bestseller, In a Dark, Dark Wood.

While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for.

Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.

Conversation