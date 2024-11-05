Bird of prey endured ‘agonising’ death after ingesting pesticide banned for decades

A bird of prey suffered an “agonising” death after ingesting a banned pesticide in the Highlands.

The bird, identified as a Red Kite, was found near a popular woodland walking trail west of Dornoch by a dog walker who contacted the RSPB.

Investigators notified the police before collecting the bird and sending it for a post-mortem examination and toxicology analysis.

The results were consistent with Carbofuran poisoning being the cause of the bird’s death, a pesticide banned for over 20 years.

Experts say the bird endured an “agonising and horrific death”.

One-quarter of a teaspoon of Carbofuran is enough to kill a human.

Authorities carried out searches within the area where the bird was found but were unable to identify a suspect.

‘Highly toxic substance’ killed bird of prey

It is illegal to kill a bird of prey in the UK and anyone found guilty faces six months in prison and a hefty fine.

It comes as another bird of prey, an eagle, was found dismembered in a plastic bag near Port of Menteith.

Ian Thomson, RSPB investigations manager, said: “We are very grateful to the person who found this dead kite for reporting it to us.

“It is appalling that individuals are still using this poison, decades after it was banned, and this bird will have suffered an agonising and horrific death.

“Carbofuran is a highly toxic substance and is one of several banned pesticides still used by criminals targeting birds of prey or other protected wildlife.

“Its possession or use is illegal and placing it out in the open poses a potentially deadly and indiscriminate risk not only to wildlife but to people and pets.

“We ask anyone using the area to be vigilant if they find anything suspicious, don’t touch, but do take photos and report to Police Scotland immediately on 101.”