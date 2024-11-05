Bird of prey endured ‘agonising’ death after ingesting pesticide banned for decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bird of prey endured ‘agonising’ death after ingesting pesticide banned for decades

The Red Kite was found dead near a woodland walking trail west of Dornoch in the Highlands.

By Ross Hempseed
Dead Red Kite
Dead Red Kite near Dornoch. Image: RSPB.

A bird of prey suffered an “agonising” death after ingesting a banned pesticide in the Highlands.

The bird, identified as a Red Kite, was found near a popular woodland walking trail west of Dornoch by a dog walker who contacted the RSPB.

Investigators notified the police before collecting the bird and sending it for a post-mortem examination and toxicology analysis.

The results were consistent with Carbofuran poisoning being the cause of the bird’s death, a pesticide banned for over 20 years.

Experts say the bird endured an “agonising and horrific death”.

One-quarter of a teaspoon of Carbofuran is enough to kill a human.

Authorities carried out searches within the area where the bird was found but were unable to identify a suspect.

‘Highly toxic substance’ killed bird of prey

It is illegal to kill a bird of prey in the UK and anyone found guilty faces six months in prison and a hefty fine.

It comes as another bird of prey, an eagle, was found dismembered in a plastic bag near  Port of Menteith.

Red Kite
The Red Kite was poisoned by a banned pesticide. Image: RSPB.

Ian Thomson, RSPB investigations manager, said:  “We are very grateful to the person who found this dead kite for reporting it to us.

“It is appalling that individuals are still using this poison, decades after it was banned, and this bird will have suffered an agonising and horrific death.

“Carbofuran is a highly toxic substance and is one of several banned pesticides still used by criminals targeting birds of prey or other protected wildlife.

“Its possession or use is illegal and placing it out in the open poses a potentially deadly and indiscriminate risk not only to wildlife but to people and pets.

“We ask anyone using the area to be vigilant if they find anything suspicious, don’t touch, but do take photos and report to Police Scotland immediately on 101.”

