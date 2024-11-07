Two men charged with human trafficking offences after arrests on West Coast fishing boats

Two men have been charged with alleged human trafficking offences in the West Coast.

A pre-planned operation was carried out by police on Tuesday which resulted in two men, aged 38 and 50, being arrested.

The 50-year-old man was picked up by officers from a boat off the coast of Mallaig in the Highlands.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man was arrested from a fishing vessel off Tarbert in Argyll and Bute.

Police confirmed reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Two charged in connection with human trafficking offences in West Coast

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds said: “Human trafficking and modern slavery are happening in our communities and this operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling this issue.

“We work closely with our partners to identify situations where this criminality is taking place and provide appropriate support to victims.

“However, we cannot do this alone.

“If you suspect modern slavery is happening in your community it is vital that you report this and enable us to protect victims and take action against those responsible for this exploitation.”