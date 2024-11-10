Alan Cumming takes ‘Scotland’s poshest train’ to Lochaber in new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Cumming takes ‘Scotland’s poshest train’ to Lochaber in new series

The much-loved actor documents his journey from Edinburgh to the Highlands.

By Jamie Sinclair
Alan Cumming. Image: Nicholson/Shutterstock
Alan Cumming is set to showcase iconic Highland settings aboard the Royal Scotsman in a new TV series.

“All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train” sees Cumming luxuriously traveling around Scotland.

The much-loved actor documents his journey from the locomotive’s starting point in Edinburgh in the Channel 4 series.

Passengers are traditionally greeted by a chorus of bagpipes as they board.

Once Alan has been shown his own private cabin, the journey commences.

Royal Scotsman carriages on the line at Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Venturing beyond the Royal Scotsman, Alan visits the Commando Memorial in Lochaber.

This site pays homage to the brave British Commandos Forces who served during World War II.

The area is regarded as the birthplace of modern Special Forces.

Later in the show, Alan sips champagne whilst taking a leisurely stroll across the Silver Sands of Morar.

Viewers will recognise the setting as the filming location of the beloved Scottish movie ‘Local Hero’.

Alan Cummings sees Highland sights on ‘Scotland’s Poshest Train’

Alan then hears the incredible story of the construction West Highland Line’s extension from Fort William to the fishing town of Mallaig, and how this engineering marvel connects Scotland’s remote landscapes.

The Royal Scotsman gracefully traverses the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct before Alan visits the Glenfinnan Monument, which commemorates the Jacobite rising of 1745.

One of the Royal Scotsman’s carriages. Image: Sandy McCook.

Whilst on board, Alan gets to know fellow passengers and gets a glimpse into what life is like working on the locomotive.

Talking to staff, Alan gets an understanding of the work that goes into maintaining the experience of the Scotsman.

He also finds out how the on-carriage chefs manage to produce world-class meals, whilst travelling.

You can catch ‘All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train’ tonight at 8pm on Channel 4.

