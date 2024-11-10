Alan Cumming takes ‘Scotland’s poshest train’ to Lochaber in new series

Alan Cumming is set to showcase iconic Highland settings aboard the Royal Scotsman in a new TV series.

“All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train” sees Cumming luxuriously traveling around Scotland.

The much-loved actor documents his journey from the locomotive’s starting point in Edinburgh in the Channel 4 series.

Passengers are traditionally greeted by a chorus of bagpipes as they board.

Once Alan has been shown his own private cabin, the journey commences.

Venturing beyond the Royal Scotsman, Alan visits the Commando Memorial in Lochaber.

This site pays homage to the brave British Commandos Forces who served during World War II.

The area is regarded as the birthplace of modern Special Forces.

Later in the show, Alan sips champagne whilst taking a leisurely stroll across the Silver Sands of Morar.

Viewers will recognise the setting as the filming location of the beloved Scottish movie ‘Local Hero’.

Alan then hears the incredible story of the construction West Highland Line’s extension from Fort William to the fishing town of Mallaig, and how this engineering marvel connects Scotland’s remote landscapes.

The Royal Scotsman gracefully traverses the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct before Alan visits the Glenfinnan Monument, which commemorates the Jacobite rising of 1745.

Whilst on board, Alan gets to know fellow passengers and gets a glimpse into what life is like working on the locomotive.

Talking to staff, Alan gets an understanding of the work that goes into maintaining the experience of the Scotsman.

He also finds out how the on-carriage chefs manage to produce world-class meals, whilst travelling.

You can catch ‘All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train’ tonight at 8pm on Channel 4.