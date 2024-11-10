Stornoway residents protest against Sunday Tesco opening

Nearly 200 people have protested against the decision by Tesco to open on Sundays in the deeply religious Outer Hebrides.

Tesco plans to open its store at Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis on November 17 amid much local opposition.

At a public meeting in Stornoway on Friday night, the supermarket giant was not only condemned for disrupting the Isle of Lewis’s traditional Sabbatarian culture but also for not attending the meeting.

An empty chair was set aside at Stornoway Town Hall for a Tesco representative at the meeting arranged by the Lord’s Day Observance Society.

The Rev Kenneth Stewart, of the town’s Reformed Presbyterian Church, said Tesco had shown no concern or sensitivity to islanders and cast doubt over the depth of its consultation.

He pointed out that the island was more in step with large parts of Continental Europe in not having large shops open on a Sunday.

The day of rest in a working week “is is essential to community welfare and community health,” he said, adding: “24/7 is not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Peaceful silent protest outside store

Stornoway North Councillor Gordon Murray said “many atheists” had also contacted him urging that Tesco should remain closed on Sundays and he wants the Western Isles Council to hold a special meeting to express a view over the store’s move.

He said that far from the island being in the “Dark Ages” the island was “ahead of the curve” in not having major shops open on a Sunday.

“Tesco please respect us and keep closed on a Sunday,” said Mr Murray.

“This is basically about greed – and corporate greed.”

Former Western Isles Councillor Charlie Nicolson said if Tesco opened he would switch to the Co-op, which though it might be more expensive, has said it will not open its Stornoway store on the Sabbath.

“It’s not about religion, it’s about keeping our culture and traditions,” he said.

“This is a special island. They (Tesco) have just steamrollered us. I love my day of rest.

“By doing this Tesco are dividing our island.

“They are dividing it for the sake of profit. They do not care for our culture.”

One speaker suggested that people mount a peaceful silent protest outside the store next Sunday without restricting access.

‘Profit before community values’

And while most speakers showed their opposition to Tesco, Stornoway Community Council member Josh Gibbens said, while not backing Tesco’s decision, that “culture and traditions are fluid. It is important everyone has free choice.”

That included the right of people shopping in Tesco and those observing the Sabbath.

Stornoway Community Council has urged the chain to reverse its decision.

But it admitted that “short of a local referendum being held, it would be difficult to determine exactly where the balance of public opinion lies”.

The store on the Isle of Lewis has been the only one in the retail giant’s UK empire not open on the traditional Sabbath.

Staff were informed of the decision last month and a statement by the company said that Sunday opening would lead to the “creation of at least 30 new jobs” as well as offering shoppers greater flexibility, improved access to fresh food and reduced food waste.

But an online petition asking Tesco not to go ahead has attracted more than 1,900 signatures since being launched three weeks ago.

Stornoway Tesco to open on Sundays

As a concession to these sentiments, the Stornoway store will not open until noon on Sundays and will close at 8pm. Tesco described this as “a unique approach” across their Scottish stores.

Christian Davies, Tesco store director in the Highlands and Islands, said: “We are confident that the decision to open our Stornoway Superstore on Sundays will allow us to balance the demand for seven-day opening while remaining respectful to local traditions and culture.

“Over recent weeks we have received a significant amount of positive feedback to our Sunday opening proposals, particularly from colleagues.

“Of course, we understand that not everyone supports opening the store seven days a week and we will adopt a unique approach to Stornoway with shorter opening times on a Sunday than other locations in Scotland.

“We will continue to listen to, and work with colleagues, in the coming weeks as we prepare for the first Sunday opening and no one will be obliged to work on a Sunday if they choose not to.”

Long tradition of observing Sabbath day

The island, which has a population of about 20,000, has a long tradition of observing the Sabbath day, meaning that some shops – including both supermarkets – currently keep their doors closed on a Sunday.

Restrictions have relaxed over recent decades, with the first Sunday commercial flight landing at Stornoway airport in 2002 and Sunday ferry sailings have operated since 2009.

But while petrol stations and some restaurants now open on Sundays, many local shops, including the only other supermarket, a Co-op, remain closed.