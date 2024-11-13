Owner ‘over the moon’ as Ullapool fine-dining restaurant named best in the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Owner ‘over the moon’ as Ullapool fine-dining restaurant named best in the country

The team behind The Dipping Lugger said they were stunned to win the award.

By Michelle Henderson
The outside of The Dipping Lugger restaurant, housed within charming house with red door, white walls and white wall.
The Dipping Lugger has been named the best fine dining restaurant in the country. Image: The Dipping Lugger.

An Ullapool restaurant has added to its growing trophy cabinet after being named the best fine-dining restaurant in the country.

The Dipping Lugger won the title at this year’s SLTN Awards.

The hospitality business was one of several Highland eateries to be honoured during a ceremony on Friday, November 8.

Alness pub The Station was among the honorees as they were crowned Scotland’s Community Pub of the Year.

Robert Hicks and his partner Helen Chalmers bought the business in 2018, with doors opening to the public three years later.

Owners Robert Hicks and his partner Helen Chalmers in front of a fireplace and mirror.
Owners Robert Hicks and his partner Helen Chalmers. Image: The Dipping Lugger/ Beyond Presents.

‘We are over the moon’

After three years in business, the Dipping Lugger is helping to put Ullapool on the map.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the owner said they were ‘over the moon” to walk away with the award.

He said: “It is always a surprise and that’s what’s so lovely about it because you are against such wonderful competition.

“Obviously, in the eyes of the judges, it is what appeals to them and what doesn’t appeal to them, so it can always go either way.

“We are absolutely over the moon and stunned. I’m just taken aback.

“We are still so young and new and we are in a very remote location and it’s just wonderful to be crowned it across the whole of Scotland.”

Staff of The Dipping Lugger outside the door of the restaurant.
The proud owner says earning the crown of best fine dining restaurant has been a team effort. Image: The Dipping Lugger/ Beyond Presents.

A former manse which dates back to 1789, the Dipping Lugger overlooks the shores of Loch Broom.

The restaurant features a tasting room and a private two-table dining room, which doubles as a gin sampling room.

This award marks their first accomplishment on a national stage, adding another accolade to their growing trophy cabinet.

The business already holds various AA awards including three red rosettes for culinary experience and five gold stars.

They have also made the final of the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards (HITA).

Teamwork the key to success for Ullapool restaurant

The proud owner says achieving this success in their early days has been a “joint effort” and a testament to the team’s hard work.

He added: “We’ve set out to do something unique for the area. We always knew it was going to take a long time.”

“It’s a small team that we have here. There are only six of us so it’s a credit and a testament to all the hard work that everyone puts in. It is just lovely.”

The restaurant is helping to shine a light on their hometown; something the owner is particularly proud of.

Mr Hicks said: “We live in a very special place and despite Ullapool’s location and size, it has a big reputation for various things. It is lovely that we can shine a light on a place where we live and then people can come and enjoy all that Ullapool has got to give.”

Conversation