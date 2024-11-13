Owner ‘over the moon’ as Ullapool fine-dining restaurant named best in the country

An Ullapool restaurant has added to its growing trophy cabinet after being named the best fine-dining restaurant in the country.

The Dipping Lugger won the title at this year’s SLTN Awards.

The hospitality business was one of several Highland eateries to be honoured during a ceremony on Friday, November 8.

Alness pub The Station was among the honorees as they were crowned Scotland’s Community Pub of the Year.

Robert Hicks and his partner Helen Chalmers bought the business in 2018, with doors opening to the public three years later.

‘We are over the moon’

After three years in business, the Dipping Lugger is helping to put Ullapool on the map.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, the owner said they were ‘over the moon” to walk away with the award.

He said: “It is always a surprise and that’s what’s so lovely about it because you are against such wonderful competition.

“Obviously, in the eyes of the judges, it is what appeals to them and what doesn’t appeal to them, so it can always go either way.

“We are absolutely over the moon and stunned. I’m just taken aback.

“We are still so young and new and we are in a very remote location and it’s just wonderful to be crowned it across the whole of Scotland.”

A former manse which dates back to 1789, the Dipping Lugger overlooks the shores of Loch Broom.

The restaurant features a tasting room and a private two-table dining room, which doubles as a gin sampling room.

This award marks their first accomplishment on a national stage, adding another accolade to their growing trophy cabinet.

The business already holds various AA awards including three red rosettes for culinary experience and five gold stars.

They have also made the final of the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards (HITA).

Teamwork the key to success for Ullapool restaurant

The proud owner says achieving this success in their early days has been a “joint effort” and a testament to the team’s hard work.

He added: “We’ve set out to do something unique for the area. We always knew it was going to take a long time.”

“It’s a small team that we have here. There are only six of us so it’s a credit and a testament to all the hard work that everyone puts in. It is just lovely.”

The restaurant is helping to shine a light on their hometown; something the owner is particularly proud of.

Mr Hicks said: “We live in a very special place and despite Ullapool’s location and size, it has a big reputation for various things. It is lovely that we can shine a light on a place where we live and then people can come and enjoy all that Ullapool has got to give.”