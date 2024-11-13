Four in a Bed: Dingwall hotel owners compete for victory in Channel 4 show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Four in a Bed: Dingwall hotel owners compete for victory in Channel 4 show

Diogo Monteiro and Rafael Santos who run The National Hotel have been praised for their impeccable service - but were told their bacon could have been crispier.

By Graham Fleming
Diogo and Rafael are battling against three other hotel owners. Image: Channel Four
A Dingwall hotel is competing in reality TV show Four in a Bed – with their battle for victory being aired on Channel 4 this week.

Diogo Monteiro and Rafael Santos, who run The National Hotel, are competing against three other hospitality owners for the title of best guesthouse, judging each other on cleanliness, breakfast quality, and the comfort of their sleep.

The Portuguese duo took over the High Street hotel after relocating to the Highlands several years ago, and have since become passionate Ross County FC supporters.

Having separately moved from Portugal to Scotland, Diogo and Rafael met by chance in Dingwall. They say they bring the “gift of the graft” to their business.

At the start of the episode, Diogo highlighted their hotel’s star features: “The facilities in the rooms are exceptional, and our cleaning standards are top-notch.

“You can get a great night’s sleep and wake up to a well-priced breakfast that everyone can enjoy.”

Rafael confidently added: “I’m sure we’re going to win.”

The National Hotel featured on yesterday’s episode. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

The room inspection

The pair are joined on the show this week by Lindsay Easton and Pauline Connolly from The Firs Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

Janey Seaton, owner of the Black Bull Inn in Dumfries and Galloway, with friend Paul Smith also feature, alongside married couple Morag and Johnny Sallabanks from Bayview Glamping in Berwickshire.

Diogo and Rafael’s episode aired on Tuesday.

Rooms at The National vary in price, reaching £120 a night for a ‘luxury room’ in the town centre of Dingwall.

Despite the majority of the guests finding their rooms to be clean enough, Janey and Paul claimed they managed to find a single hair on the mattress and some dead insects in the ceiling light.

Lindsay Easton and Pauline Connolly from The Firs Blair Atholl, who said The National needs to “revise” it’s tea and coffee offering. Image: Channel 4

Dust was also discovered under the wardrobe, they said, as well as a discarded water bottle top.

They also advised the balcony needed “a jet wash” after finding some bird droppings.

Meanwhile Lindsay and Pauline said the tea and coffee facilities “need revised” citing a lack of decaf options.

The bathroom proved a hit with the guests though, who were most “impressed” with the upkeep.

“The tomatoes were difficult to cut”

Guests were tucked into bed as they judged a night’s sleep at The National.

There was trouble however, as Lindsay said she was woken up by revellers in the street.

The couple agreed it was “not a good night’s sleep” and they were “absolutely shattered”.

Come breakfast, compliments included “the better side of acceptable” and “not too bad”.

Janey Seaton, owner of the Black Bull Inn in Dumfries and Galloway, with friend Paul Smith. Image: Channel 4

Janey and Paul complained that the bacon wasn’t crispy enough, and that the tomatoes that were served on avocado on toast “came whole” instead of sliced.

Feedback on the hosts was also positive, with all guests agreeing that Rafael and Diogo “were going places” and that their service was “the strongest feature” of their hotel stays.

How did The National score?

Two out the three guests said they would stay at The National Hotel again, with Lindsay and Pauline giving a “no”.

The Perthshire couple gave the decision based on their poor sleep.

That verdict angered Diogo and Rafael, who said they were “very disappointed” and accused them of “acting like children”.

Overall, it was a positive outcome for the Dingwall hotel and the ownership team who said the remained confident of winning.

The episode crowing the winners of the show will air later this week on Channel Four.

