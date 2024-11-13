Four in a Bed: Dingwall hotel owners compete for victory in Channel 4 show

A Dingwall hotel is competing in reality TV show Four in a Bed – with their battle for victory being aired on Channel 4 this week.

Diogo Monteiro and Rafael Santos, who run The National Hotel, are competing against three other hospitality owners for the title of best guesthouse, judging each other on cleanliness, breakfast quality, and the comfort of their sleep.

The Portuguese duo took over the High Street hotel after relocating to the Highlands several years ago, and have since become passionate Ross County FC supporters.

Having separately moved from Portugal to Scotland, Diogo and Rafael met by chance in Dingwall. They say they bring the “gift of the graft” to their business.

At the start of the episode, Diogo highlighted their hotel’s star features: “The facilities in the rooms are exceptional, and our cleaning standards are top-notch.

“You can get a great night’s sleep and wake up to a well-priced breakfast that everyone can enjoy.”

Rafael confidently added: “I’m sure we’re going to win.”

The room inspection

The pair are joined on the show this week by Lindsay Easton and Pauline Connolly from The Firs Blair Atholl in Perthshire.

Janey Seaton, owner of the Black Bull Inn in Dumfries and Galloway, with friend Paul Smith also feature, alongside married couple Morag and Johnny Sallabanks from Bayview Glamping in Berwickshire.

Diogo and Rafael’s episode aired on Tuesday.

Rooms at The National vary in price, reaching £120 a night for a ‘luxury room’ in the town centre of Dingwall.

Despite the majority of the guests finding their rooms to be clean enough, Janey and Paul claimed they managed to find a single hair on the mattress and some dead insects in the ceiling light.

Dust was also discovered under the wardrobe, they said, as well as a discarded water bottle top.

They also advised the balcony needed “a jet wash” after finding some bird droppings.

Meanwhile Lindsay and Pauline said the tea and coffee facilities “need revised” citing a lack of decaf options.

The bathroom proved a hit with the guests though, who were most “impressed” with the upkeep.

“The tomatoes were difficult to cut”

Guests were tucked into bed as they judged a night’s sleep at The National.

There was trouble however, as Lindsay said she was woken up by revellers in the street.

The couple agreed it was “not a good night’s sleep” and they were “absolutely shattered”.

Come breakfast, compliments included “the better side of acceptable” and “not too bad”.

Janey and Paul complained that the bacon wasn’t crispy enough, and that the tomatoes that were served on avocado on toast “came whole” instead of sliced.

Feedback on the hosts was also positive, with all guests agreeing that Rafael and Diogo “were going places” and that their service was “the strongest feature” of their hotel stays.

How did The National score?

Two out the three guests said they would stay at The National Hotel again, with Lindsay and Pauline giving a “no”.

The Perthshire couple gave the decision based on their poor sleep.

That verdict angered Diogo and Rafael, who said they were “very disappointed” and accused them of “acting like children”.

Overall, it was a positive outcome for the Dingwall hotel and the ownership team who said the remained confident of winning.

The episode crowing the winners of the show will air later this week on Channel Four.