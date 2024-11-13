Everlasting love: Dingwall couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Everlasting love: Dingwall couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Hamish and Joan MacDonald spoke to the Press and Journal on the day of their blue sapphire celebration.

Hamish and Joan MacDonald in their garden
Hamish, 90 and Joan, 85, at their home garden. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Dingwall couple who met dancing 67 years ago are celebrating their blue sapphire anniversary.

Hamish, 90, and 85-year-old Joan MacDonald said they are not “superstitious” and got married on Friday 13, 65 years go.

But Joan told the Press and Journal they’ve been “very lucky” and “blessed”.

“We’re just amazed that we’re still here and enjoying each other’s company,” she said.

Today, they welcomed The P&J into their home in Dingwall to speak about their love and reveal the secret to a long and happy marriage.

Dingwall couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

Hamish, a plumber, and Lewis-born Joan, who worked at Dingwall Academy, met dancing at Dingwall Town Hall on a magical night in 1957.

Joan recalled: “He asked me for a dance and then, I think he took me for all the dances of that night.

“He was a very good dancer.”

She said that was the start of a “two-year-romance” before the ‘I do’.

Hamish and Joan with their wedding album
Joan and Hamish show their wedding album. Today, they got a card from King Charles congratulating them. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She explained that just two years did not seem fast at all.

“We were together all the time, and we still are.”

balloon of Hamish with a photo of him when he was younger
Hamish was 23 when they met. A balloon shows a picture of him when he was younger at a beach in Gibraltar. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Joan explained they still love each other and enjoy each other’s company like the very first day.

“I love him to bits even though he gets on my nerves sometimes,” she laughed.

He still tells me ‘I love you’ every day

Joan said the key to a long and happy marriage is “to love, give and take.”

And it seems that after six decades and a half, the love never faded, it just kept getting stronger.

“Every day he gives me cuddles and tells me that he loves me.

“When we wake up in the morning, he always says ‘it’s lovely to wake up beside you.’

The couple with Ross and Cromarty Lord Lieutenant Mrs Joanie Whiteford
The Dingwall couple with Ross and Cromarty Lord Lieutenant Mrs Joanie Whiteford. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I suppose he’s an old romantic.”

When asked to describe each other, she said Hamish is “very lovey, forgiving and very kind.”

He described her as “a beautiful and lovely woman.”

‘No regrets’

The couple have two children, Carol, 63 and Hamish, 61, four grandchildren, Ross, 33, Amy, 30, Kelsey, 28 and Scott, 24 and one great-granddaughter, Morven, aged 3.

Joan said that a very “special” moment” of their marriage was the birth of their daughter Carol on Christmas Day 63 years ago.

couple in the garden
The couple have been Ross County season ticket holders for years and today received a card signed by all the players. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

When asked for advice to young couples, she said “to be honest and love each other.”

Regarding her marriage, she said she has “no regrets.”

She concluded: “No regrets at all. We’ve been very blessed.

“We’ve been very lucky.”

