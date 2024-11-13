Everlasting love: Dingwall couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

A Dingwall couple who met dancing 67 years ago are celebrating their blue sapphire anniversary.

Hamish, 90, and 85-year-old Joan MacDonald said they are not “superstitious” and got married on Friday 13, 65 years go.

But Joan told the Press and Journal they’ve been “very lucky” and “blessed”.

“We’re just amazed that we’re still here and enjoying each other’s company,” she said.

Today, they welcomed The P&J into their home in Dingwall to speak about their love and reveal the secret to a long and happy marriage.

Dingwall couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

Hamish, a plumber, and Lewis-born Joan, who worked at Dingwall Academy, met dancing at Dingwall Town Hall on a magical night in 1957.

Joan recalled: “He asked me for a dance and then, I think he took me for all the dances of that night.

“He was a very good dancer.”

She said that was the start of a “two-year-romance” before the ‘I do’.

She explained that just two years did not seem fast at all.

“We were together all the time, and we still are.”

Joan explained they still love each other and enjoy each other’s company like the very first day.

“I love him to bits even though he gets on my nerves sometimes,” she laughed.

He still tells me ‘I love you’ every day

Joan said the key to a long and happy marriage is “to love, give and take.”

And it seems that after six decades and a half, the love never faded, it just kept getting stronger.

“Every day he gives me cuddles and tells me that he loves me.

“When we wake up in the morning, he always says ‘it’s lovely to wake up beside you.’

“I suppose he’s an old romantic.”

When asked to describe each other, she said Hamish is “very lovey, forgiving and very kind.”

He described her as “a beautiful and lovely woman.”

‘No regrets’

The couple have two children, Carol, 63 and Hamish, 61, four grandchildren, Ross, 33, Amy, 30, Kelsey, 28 and Scott, 24 and one great-granddaughter, Morven, aged 3.

Joan said that a very “special” moment” of their marriage was the birth of their daughter Carol on Christmas Day 63 years ago.

When asked for advice to young couples, she said “to be honest and love each other.”

Regarding her marriage, she said she has “no regrets.”

She concluded: “No regrets at all. We’ve been very blessed.

“We’ve been very lucky.”