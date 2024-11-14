Highland tourist tax could be introduced in 2026 – here’s how it could work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Highland tourist tax could be introduced in 2026 – here’s how it could work

Locals are being asked for their views on plans for a visitor levy, which could generate £10million.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Skye
The consultation will go live tomorrow. Image: Catriona Talbot.

A tourist tax could be introduced in the Highlands in 2026.

Highland Council has revealed how the scheme could work as a public consultation is launched.

The consultation starts tomorrow (November 15) and will allow locals to have their say on the plans until February 9 2025.

Fairy pools Skye
The consultation is open until February. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After this, the council will discuss the findings and decide whether to implement the scheme, which could generate £10million a year.

If approved, it could be enforced in 2026 as the start date must be at least 18 months from when a local authority formally decides to proceed with its introduction.

Chair of the Committee, councillor Ken Gowans said: “The introduction of a 5% visitor levy in Highland could generate £10 million each year – money that can be used to sustain, support and develop the services and infrastructure which the sector relies on.

“As well as improving existing infrastructure, it would allow opportunities to look at providing new facilities to help ensure everyone visiting Highland will have a high-quality experience.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Highland tourist tax.

What is the Highland visitor levy?

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024 gives local authorities discretionary powers to implement a visitor tax, similar to those in many European countries and cities.

In a new report, Highland Council confirmed it plans to charge a 5% fee for overnight stays, with the revenue used to invest in local facilities and infrastructure.

For a couple staying in a mid-range hotel costing £133 per night for two nights, this would equate to £11.30.

For a family of five (two adults and four children) staying in self-catering accommodation costing £1255 for a week, this would cost £52.75.

Accommodation providers will be responsible for collecting the levy from visitors.

Who will have to pay Highland Council’s visitor levy?

Under the Act, overnight accommodation is considered a room or area that is used by a visitor for residential purposes but is not their only or usual place of residence.

The types of accommodation included are:

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Guest houses
  • Self-catering
  • Camping sites
  • Caravan parks
  • Bed and breakfasts
  • Accommodation in a vehicle or on board a vessel which is permanently or predominantly situated in one place
  • Any other place at which a room or area is offered by the occupier for residential purposes otherwise than as a visitor’s only or usual place of residence

Motorhomes and campervans which do not stay on campsites are excluded from the scheme.

How does the Highland Council Visitor Levy consultation work?

The online consultation will go live tomorrow and can be accessed here.

As well as the online survey, the Council has set up a phoneline (01349 781020) to request a paper copy of the consultation.

A dedicated email address, visitorlevyconsultation@highland.gov.uk, has also been set to answer any queries and provide support.

The consultation will ask 10 questions on the proposal and is open to everyone.

Participants must provide their full name, email address and postcode.



