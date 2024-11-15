Snow and ice set to sweep across the north and north-east this weekend

The north of Scotland could see its first snowfall of the season this weekend, as forecasters issue a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

Snow is expected to begin falling on Sunday evening, covering much of the north and north-east.

The warning is in place for more than 12 hours, lasting until 11 am on Monday.

The warning will extend as far north as Orkney and Shetland, where islanders are likely to experience the heaviest snowfall and most hazardous conditions.

Up to 10cm of snow is predicted to accumulate on higher ground, with 1cm to 3cm expected on lower levels.

Parts of the Western Isles will also be affected, with temperatures dipping below freezing.

The Met Office warning covers a wide swath of northern Scotland, impacting areas across the Highlands, Islands, and Grampian regions.

Towns and villages in the Highlands, including Thurso, Wick, Ullapool, Dornoch, Dingwall, and Inverness, are all set to be affected. Further east, the warning also includes Elgin, Banff, Fraserburgh, and Peterhead.

Commuters warned to be prepared as winter closes in

Commuters are being warned to expect difficult travel conditions, potentially leading to some disruption and transport cancellations.

Forecasters are advising to make extra time for journey’s by leaving the house earlier.

If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

Commuters are also being advised to regularly check the road conditions and transport services for updates in an effort to plan ahead of amended travel plans.

Drivers are also being advised to be prepared for all conditions, by ensuring you have plenty of supplies in your car.