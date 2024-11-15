Snow and ice set to sweep across the north and north-east this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow and ice set to sweep across the north and north-east this weekend

The Met Office has issued a weather warning.

By Michelle Henderson
View from the inside of a car driving along a snow covered road lined by trees in Fraserburgh
Snow and ice is expected across parts of the north and north-east. Image: Janet Arnott

The north of Scotland could see its first snowfall of the season this weekend, as forecasters issue a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

Snow is expected to begin falling on Sunday evening, covering much of the north and north-east.

The warning is in place for more than 12 hours, lasting until 11 am on Monday.

The warning will extend as far north as Orkney and Shetland, where islanders are likely to experience the heaviest snowfall and most hazardous conditions.

Up to 10cm of snow is predicted to accumulate on higher ground, with 1cm to 3cm expected on lower levels.

Parts of the Western Isles will also be affected, with temperatures dipping below freezing.

The Met Office warning covers a wide swath of northern Scotland, impacting areas across the Highlands, Islands, and Grampian regions.

Towns and villages in the Highlands, including Thurso, Wick, Ullapool, Dornoch, Dingwall, and Inverness, are all set to be affected. Further east, the warning also includes Elgin, Banff, Fraserburgh, and Peterhead.

Yellow snow and ice warning issued for parts of the north and north-east.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of the north and north-east. Image: The Met Office.

Commuters warned to be prepared as winter closes in

Commuters are being warned to expect difficult travel conditions, potentially leading to some disruption and transport cancellations.

Forecasters are advising to make extra time for journey’s by leaving the house earlier.

If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

Commuters are also being advised to regularly check the road conditions and transport services for updates in an effort to plan ahead of amended travel plans.

Drivers are also being advised to be prepared for all conditions, by ensuring you have plenty of supplies in your car.

 

Conversation