West coast road reopens after 25 tonne rock mass removed from hillside

A west coast road has reopened to traffic less than 24 hours after it closed for emergency roadworks.

Motorists faced a 90-mile diversion overnight as the A828 was shut between Ledaig and Benderloch.

The emergency closure was necessary to remove a 25 tonne rock mass located on the hillside above the route.

The rock was cracked and “posed a threat of breaking away from the main slope.”

Staff worked through the night to extract the rock, with a road closure put in place as a precaution.

This evening, staff confirmed the roadworks were ‘successful’ as they reopened the road to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians from 6 pm.

However, temporary traffic lights remain in place as staff continue to monitor the area.

Roadworks on A828 ‘proved successful’

Concerns surrounding the stability of the rockface were raised on Thursday.

Urgent action was taken to partially close the road as operatives put measures in place to protect essential utilities beneath the road surface from the impact of rock debris.

On Friday evening, a full road closure was in place alongside a 90-mile diversion, as work to remove the mass from the hillside began.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative thanked locals for their cooperation.

He said: “The emergency works to remove the 25 tonne rock mass proved successful and we’re pleased to reopen the A828 between Ledaig and Benderloch to road users, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Traffic signals have been retained to allow us to continue monitoring the area in question.

“We’d like to thank local residents, businesses and the public for their patience and understanding whilst the road remained closed. Decisions like this are always carefully considered with safety as our top priority.”