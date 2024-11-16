West coast road reopens after 25 tonne rock mass removed from hillside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

West coast road reopens after 25 tonne rock mass removed from hillside

Staff worked through the night to extract the rock which was cracked and "posed a threat" to road users below.

By Michelle Henderson
View of rock face above A828.
The closure of the A828 was necessary to remove a 25-tonne rock mass located on the hillside above the route. Image: Bear Scotland.

A west coast road has reopened to traffic less than 24 hours after it closed for emergency roadworks.

Motorists faced a 90-mile diversion overnight as the A828 was shut between Ledaig and Benderloch.

The emergency closure was necessary to remove a 25 tonne rock mass located on the hillside above the route.

The rock was cracked and “posed a threat of breaking away from the main slope.”

Staff worked through the night to extract the rock, with a road closure put in place as a precaution.

This evening, staff confirmed the roadworks were ‘successful’ as they reopened the road to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians from 6 pm.

However, temporary traffic lights remain in place as staff continue to monitor the area.

Roadworks on A828 ‘proved successful’

Concerns surrounding the stability of the rockface were raised on Thursday.

Urgent action was taken to partially close the road as operatives put measures in place to protect essential utilities beneath the road surface from the impact of rock debris.

Map with a red line showing the 90-mile diversion which was in place overnight.
A diversion of 90 miles was in place on Friday evening as the A828 was closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. Image: DC Thomson.

On Friday evening, a full road closure was in place alongside a 90-mile diversion, as work to remove the mass from the hillside began.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative thanked locals for their cooperation.

He said: “The emergency works to remove the 25 tonne rock mass proved successful and we’re pleased to reopen the A828 between Ledaig and Benderloch to road users, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Traffic signals have been retained to allow us to continue monitoring the area in question.

“We’d like to thank local residents, businesses and the public for their patience and understanding whilst the road remained closed. Decisions like this are always carefully considered with safety as our top priority.”

