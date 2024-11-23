Oban’s £2 grocery bag: How ‘rescued’ food is making a difference in the West Highlands

Kit Kat cereal, cherry soda and fly spray are some of the hundreds of items on offer at a West Highland charity shop.

The Re_Store initiative in Oban is providing unsold or “rescued” food, including fresh fruit, bread and vegetables, for anyone who cares to pick it up for only £2.

This week has been among the busiest for the team based in George Street, which also runs a buzzing charity shop.

Rescued Food Project provides bags of food for £2

The award-winning team work on behalf of five charities in the town.

The project is led by Hope Kitchen and supported by Healthy Options, ALIEnergy, the Oban Youth Cafe and Atlantis Leisure.

The Rescued Food project is open Monday to Saturday between 11am and 1pm.

We try out the food service

I arrived at the store shortly after 12pm on Wednesday.

Staff told me that there had already been a rush in the morning, and it had been one of their busiest days since opening.

A volunteer met me at the door of the shop. She handed me a Farmfoods bag “to help judge how much shopping you can pick up”.

With everyone welcome, the focus was on reducing food waste, and they were happy for anyone to use the shop.

She also encouraged me to bring my bag and to hand back the provided carrier as I left.

I was then shown around the three fridges with freezers, to a shelf with fruit and vegetables. There were sandwiches in the fridges from Marks and Spencer.

There was a bakery section that included Lidl bread that had been freshly made the day before, wrapped bread, strawberry-filled crepes and other cakes including pikelets and baked goods.

There was water, fizzy juice and milk and sugar available.

Baby food and infant milk were available as was a packet of Tena Lady and tampoons.

Other items included fly spray, and rumours of dog food also being available.

What did I get in my bag?

Scottish plain loaf, mini sandwiches strawberry-filled crepes, tangerines, spring onions, wraps, cucumber, potatoes, a mango, apples, 15 eggs, a bottle of water and tomatoes.

