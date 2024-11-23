Oban’s £2 grocery bag: How ‘rescued’ food is making a difference in the West Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban’s £2 grocery bag: How ‘rescued’ food is making a difference in the West Highlands

'Anyone' is welcome to use the service and pick up their weekly essentials at the charity shop.

By Louise Glen
Here's what I got in an Oban food bag
What's in a food bag from Re_Store Oban? Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Kit Kat cereal, cherry soda and fly spray are some of the hundreds of items on offer at a West Highland charity shop.

The Re_Store initiative in Oban is providing unsold or “rescued” food, including fresh fruit, bread and vegetables, for anyone who cares to pick it up for only £2.

This week has been among the busiest for the team based in George Street, which also runs a buzzing charity shop.

Rescued Food Project provides bags of food for £2

The award-winning team work on behalf of five charities in the town.

The project is led by Hope Kitchen and supported by Healthy Options, ALIEnergy, the Oban Youth Cafe and Atlantis Leisure.

The Rescued Food project is open Monday to Saturday between 11am and 1pm.

Re_store has opened on Oban's George Street.
Re_store has opened on Oban’s George Street. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

We try out the food service

  • I arrived at the store shortly after 12pm on Wednesday.
  • Staff told me that there had already been a rush in the morning, and it had been one of their busiest days since opening.
  • A volunteer met me at the door of the shop. She handed me a Farmfoods bag “to help judge how much shopping you can pick up”.
  • With everyone welcome, the focus was on reducing food waste, and they were happy for anyone to use the shop.
  • She also encouraged me to bring my bag and to hand back the provided carrier as I left.
  • I was then shown around the three fridges with freezers, to a shelf with fruit and vegetables. There were sandwiches in the fridges from Marks and Spencer.
  • There was a bakery section that included Lidl bread that had been freshly made the day before, wrapped bread, strawberry-filled crepes and other cakes including pikelets and baked goods.
There were hundreds of items on offer. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
  • There was water, fizzy juice and milk and sugar available.
  • Baby food and infant milk were available as was a packet of Tena Lady and tampoons.
  • Other items included fly spray, and rumours of dog food also being available.

What did I get in my bag?

Scottish plain loaf, mini sandwiches strawberry-filled crepes, tangerines, spring onions, wraps, cucumber, potatoes, a mango, apples, 15 eggs, a bottle of water and tomatoes.

Many items were in days of their use by date. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

