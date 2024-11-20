A9 blocked following crash near Caithness village

Police, firefighters and paramedics have been called to a crash on the A9 near Latheron.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road shortly before 5pm this evening.

Emergency crews are currently in attendance.

The number of vehicles and the severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are facing congestion near the junction with the A99, as Traffic Scotland urges them to approach the area with caution.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Firefighters called to A9 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the crash at 5pm by paramedics at the scene.

Two appliances from Wick were tasked to the incident, and remain in attendance this evening.

Firefighters have been working to make the scene safe and assisting crews with rescue efforts.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.