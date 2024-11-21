Met Office issues AMBER weather warning – as Storm Bert to bring four days of weather woes

Residents are braced for four more days of weather misery as the Met Office issues more weather warning including an amber warning for snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued several new weather warnings in anticipation for the now named Storm Bert, which is due to bring snow, ice, rain, and wind with it.

Firstly, a new yellow warning for snow and ice for the entire north and north-east will run from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday.

Following this, a new amber warning for snow and ice is due to hit the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire, including places like Kingussie, Ballater and a large stretch of the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The amber warning is due to last from 7am till 5pm on Saturday, November 23.

A new wind warning has also been issued for the weekend, running from 5am till 7pm on Saturday.

Gusts of up to 60mph could blast through areas of the north and north-east.

This will run concurrently with the yellow warning for snow and rain from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday, after which the Met Office is warning areas could see rapid thawing and possible flooding as a result.

The cold spell is likely to have lasting impacts into next week for much of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

North and north-east already feeling the cold snap

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have endured days of snow and ice in the first cold spell of winter, which is set to continue according to forecasters.

As usual this has brought disruption to travel and services, including road closures, poor driving conditions, public transport cancellations and school closures.

On Thursday alone, more than 22,000 Highland schoolchildren were forced to stay home due to poor weather.

In addition, hundreds of schools across the north and north-east have remained closed – especially those in rural towns and villages.