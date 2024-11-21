Met Office issues AMBER weather warning – as Storm Bert to bring four days of weather woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Met Office issues AMBER weather warning – as Storm Bert to bring four days of weather woes

The weather service has issued yet more weather warnings for wind and for snow this weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Driving conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.
Driving conditions on the A9 Inverness to Perth road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Residents are braced for four more days of weather misery as the Met Office issues more weather warning including an amber warning for snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued several new weather warnings in anticipation for the now named Storm Bert, which is due to bring snow, ice, rain, and wind with it.

Firstly, a new yellow warning for snow and ice for the entire north and north-east will run from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday.

Following this, a new amber warning for snow and ice is due to hit the central Highlands and Aberdeenshire, including places like Kingussie, Ballater and a large stretch of the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has been blanketed in snow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The amber warning is due to last from 7am till 5pm on Saturday, November 23.

A new wind warning has also been issued for the weekend, running from 5am till 7pm on Saturday.

Gusts of up to 60mph could blast through areas of the north and north-east.

This will run concurrently with the yellow warning for snow and rain from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday, after which the Met Office is warning areas could see rapid thawing and possible flooding as a result.

The cold spell is likely to have lasting impacts into next week for much of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Several weather warning in place this weekend. Image: Met Office.

North and north-east already feeling the cold snap

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have endured days of snow and ice in the first cold spell of winter, which is set to continue according to forecasters.

As usual this has brought disruption to travel and services, including road closures, poor driving conditions, public transport cancellations and school closures.

Snow impacting travel across the north and north-east. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

On Thursday alone, more than 22,000 Highland schoolchildren were forced to stay home due to poor weather.

In addition, hundreds of schools across the north and north-east have remained closed – especially those in rural towns and villages.

