Fed-up owner SHUTS Loch Ness motorhome park after unruly guests leave without paying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fed-up owner SHUTS Loch Ness motorhome park after unruly guests leave without paying

She has closed the site temporarily, but is considering shutting for good.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Janet Turnbull next to a Dave's Rest sign
Ms Turnbull opened Dave's Rest in 2019. Image: Janet Turnbull

The owner of a motorhome parking spot near Loch Ness has decided to close it for the winter due to inconsiderate users.

Janet Turnbull, owner of Dave’s Rest in Drumnadrochit, told the P&J she is fed up with people leaving without paying and destroying the onsite facilities.

The 62-year-old, a caravan lover who opened the site in memory of her late dad Dave, said that although dishonest users are “a minority”, the situation is getting “worse and worse.”

She charges £10 per night and £5 for using an electric hook-up (EHU), using an honesty box system.

She said that some people put an empty envelope through her doorstep to make it look like they’ve paid.

Vehicles parked Dave's rest
Ms Turnbull explained Dave’s Rest is based on an honesty box system. Image: Dave’s Rest/Facebook

Ms Turnbull added that some motorhomers have damaged the chemical disposal point, which is no longer safe to use.

She has now closed the site for the winter for the first time since its opening and is considering whether to reopen it in the spring.

Dave’s Rest closes due to ‘inconsiderate’ users

Ms Turnbull explained she and her dad talked about setting up a caravan park in 2018.

“He told me: ‘when I retire, you can have the yard and convert it’ but unfortunately he did not make retirement and he passed away in 2019,” she said.

However, that same year, she decided to go ahead and name the site after him.

It started as a small car park for just up to five campervans but after covid, she installed electric hook-ups and a flushing unit so people could empty their toilet waste.

Dave
Dave Turnbull passed away in 2019. Image: Janet Turnbull

She said: “It was never about making an income, it was just about providing a facility that was desperately needed for motorhomers at the time the community.

“What I do with the profit is to sponsor my niece, who does kart racing.

“If my father was alive, he would be basically supporting her with that, so this is my way of keeping him involved.”

Motorhomers leaving without pay

The Drumnadrochit campsite is based on an honesty system set up on a red bus which serves as a reception area.

People can put the cash into an envelope and then slide it through the door or do a PayPal payment.

Rachel Turnbull on kart
Ms Turnbull uses the profit to sponsor her niece Rachel, who competes in the Scottish Super Series. Image: Janet Turnbull

She said: “99.9% of the times they’ll do it, but then you get people who will put an empty envelope through my doorstep to make it look like they’ve paid.

“But what’s an abuse is using things that are costing me money like electricity and then don’t pay for it.

“Some of them put £10 on the envelope but don’t add the £5 for the electricity.

“There’re even people coming during the day who charge up and then leave.

“With the price of electricity this is not sustainable.”

People make a mess of the chemical disposal point

Although there are no toilets onsite, Ms Turnbull installed a chemical disposal facility for people to flush their toilet waste.

She put a heater within the unit to prevent it from freezing, but she complains people keep leaving the door open.

“They’ve gone into a warm area to empty their toilets and then I ended up with frozen toilets,” she said.

The Drumnadrochit local continued: “Some of them have also missed the toilet and not cleaned it up, so I’m having to do that.

“I’m really just asking for a bit of consideration.”

Conversation