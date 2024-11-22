Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Western Isles woman

Officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ after a Western Isles woman has been reported missing.

Shanahan MacInnes, from Benbecula, was last seen during the early hours of Friday, November 22.

The last time she was seen was at around 1.30am today in the Tindill Road area of Balivanich.

The 28-year-old is being described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.

When Shanahan was last seen she was wearing a burgundy tracksuit and white trainers with a black Nike tick.

Officers say it is possible Shanahan has other clothes with her, potentially, black trainers with a gold buckle and a black North Face jacket which she may have changed into.

‘Extremely out of character’ for Western Isles woman to be missing

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “This is extremely out of character for Shanahan to be missing and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We’re carrying out extensive searches of the local area and I’m appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen her, to get in touch.

“I’d ask locals to please check their gardens and sheds or any other areas where Shanahan may take shelter.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1368 of November 22.