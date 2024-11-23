Storm Bert: Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Western Isles hit by 60+mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Storm Bert: Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Western Isles hit by 60+mph winds

Wind gusts of up to 62mph (nearly 100km/h) are currently affecting the north and north-east.

By Alberto Lejarraga
winds forecast
Orkney will be hit with winds of up to 62mph later today. Image: Met Office

Motorists are being advised to be extremely cautious as strong winds hit Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Storm Bert is causing significant travel disruption as a yellow weather warning is in place for the north and north-east.

Now, wind gusts of up to 62mph are currently blowing in Scotland’s northern regions.

Yesterday, police warned drivers against travelling during Storm Bert and to consider if their journey was essential.

Traffic Scotland is also advising motorists to drive with care.

Storm Bert: 60mph winds hit north and north-east

Several parts of the Highlands and Western Isles are currently being hit by strong winds.

Wick and John O’Groats are currently experiencing gusts of up to 60mph.

Meanwhile, Durness and Laxford Bridge are being hit by 58mph winds and Ullapool with gusts of 56mph.

winds forecast
Strong winds are currently hitting the north and north-east. Image: Met Office

In the Western Isles, Stornoway earlier saw gusts of 61mph.

Meanwhile, in Orkney, winds of as much as 60mph are being recorded.

According to the Met Office, Kirkwall and Stromness will later see wind gusts of 62mph.

60mph winds in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire is also being hit by strong winds brought by Storm Bert.

The worst affected town is Peterhead, which is seeing gusts of up to 60mph.

Meanwhile, the Met Office informs that Aberdeen will be hit with 48mph winds later in the afternoon.

Several flights between the Granite City and Shetland, Orkney and London have been cancelled today.

Conversation