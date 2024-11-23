Storm Bert: Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Western Isles hit by 60+mph winds

Motorists are being advised to be extremely cautious as strong winds hit Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and the Western Isles.

Storm Bert is causing significant travel disruption as a yellow weather warning is in place for the north and north-east.

Now, wind gusts of up to 62mph are currently blowing in Scotland’s northern regions.

Yesterday, police warned drivers against travelling during Storm Bert and to consider if their journey was essential.

Traffic Scotland is also advising motorists to drive with care.

Storm Bert: 60mph winds hit north and north-east

Several parts of the Highlands and Western Isles are currently being hit by strong winds.

Wick and John O’Groats are currently experiencing gusts of up to 60mph.

Meanwhile, Durness and Laxford Bridge are being hit by 58mph winds and Ullapool with gusts of 56mph.

In the Western Isles, Stornoway earlier saw gusts of 61mph.

Meanwhile, in Orkney, winds of as much as 60mph are being recorded.

According to the Met Office, Kirkwall and Stromness will later see wind gusts of 62mph.

60mph winds in Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire is also being hit by strong winds brought by Storm Bert.

The worst affected town is Peterhead, which is seeing gusts of up to 60mph.

Meanwhile, the Met Office informs that Aberdeen will be hit with 48mph winds later in the afternoon.

Several flights between the Granite City and Shetland, Orkney and London have been cancelled today.