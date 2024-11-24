Hero West Coast officer ‘almost died’ saving lives in Storm Babet landslide

A hero West Coast police officer almost died when saving people from a landslide caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

PC Sally Ann Nicol risked her own life during the incident on the A83 near Inveraray Castle.

She spent hours rescuing members of the public as the conditions worsened and thought she was going to drown.

The courageous officer, who was rescued herself by a Coastguard helicopter, is among the three nominees for the Individual Bravery Award at the Scottish Police Federation Annual Awards.

The ceremony will be held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 27.

West Coast officer risked her life during Storm Babet

PC Nicol began her shift by heading towards the unfolding incident on the A83 during the horrific storm last year.

A landslip had already caused a blockage on the road while heavy rain continued to pour.

The heroic officer spent several hours rescuing members of the public while stopping others from travelling towards the danger area.

Wading through mud to stranded motorists, the conditions became so dangerous she thought she was going to drown as the “hills moved”.

Once they made it through the mud, she warned other officers not to follow.

She then implemented an evacuation plan for members of the public.

As she was organising this, witnesses reported “a loud rumbling”.

Then, another avalanche of mud descended towards PC Nicol and the people she had rescued.

Thankfully, a Coastguard helicopter arrived at the scene shortly after, rescuing PC Nicol and the people she had helped.

West Coast officer praised for professionalism

PS Brian Simpson, who nominated her for the award, praised the West Coast policewoman for her actions.

She said: “Each time she heard that noise she wondered if this would be the one that washed them all away.

“Without her calmness and professionalism this incident could have turned out so much worse.”