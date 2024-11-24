Hero West Coast officer ‘almost died’ saving lives in Storm Babet landslide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hero West Coast officer ‘almost died’ saving lives in Storm Babet landslide

PC Sally Ann Nicol thought she was going to drown while rescuing several people from “the worst landslips ever to affect Argyll and Bute.”

By Alberto Lejarraga
PC Sally Ann Nicol
PC Sally Ann Nicol saved several people during the landslide caused by Storm Babet. Image: Sandy Young

A hero West Coast police officer almost died when saving people from a landslide caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

PC Sally Ann Nicol risked her own life during the incident on the A83 near Inveraray Castle.

She spent hours rescuing members of the public as the conditions worsened and thought she was going to drown.

The courageous officer, who was rescued herself by a Coastguard helicopter, is among the three nominees for the Individual Bravery Award at the Scottish Police Federation Annual Awards.

The ceremony will be held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 27.

West Coast officer risked her life during Storm Babet

PC Nicol began her shift by heading towards the unfolding incident on the A83 during the horrific storm last year.

A landslip had already caused a blockage on the road while heavy rain continued to pour.

The heroic officer spent several hours rescuing members of the public while stopping others from travelling towards the danger area.

Wading through mud to stranded motorists, the conditions became so dangerous she thought she was going to drown as the “hills moved”.

Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Babet caused major disruption. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Once they made it through the mud, she warned other officers not to follow.

She then implemented an evacuation plan for members of the public.

As she was organising this, witnesses reported “a loud rumbling”.

Then, another avalanche of mud descended towards PC Nicol and the people she had rescued.

Thankfully, a Coastguard helicopter arrived at the scene shortly after, rescuing PC Nicol and the people she had helped.

West Coast officer praised for professionalism

PS Brian Simpson, who nominated her for the award, praised the West Coast policewoman for her actions.

She said: “Each time she heard that noise she wondered if this would be the one that washed them all away.

“Without her calmness and professionalism this incident could have turned out so much worse.”

Conversation