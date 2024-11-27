Skye restaurant named one of the best in the world

A Skye restaurant has been named one of the best restaurants in the world.

Edinbane Lodge, in Edinbane, features on the La Liste 1000 for 2025 – a list of the best restaurants across the globe.

The list is described as “the most selective global guide of restaurants, pastry shops and hotels, for gourmets and international travellers” and is “based upon the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews”.

Edinbane Lodge scored 89.5 out of a possible 100, a 3.5 increase compared to last year.

The five-star hotel’s restaurant broke the top 500 for the first time and was one of only eight Scottish restaurants to make the list, which also included: Glenturret Lalique, Crieff; Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder; The Kitchin, Edinburgh; Martin Wishart, Edinburgh; The Peat Inn, Cupar; Inver, Cairndow; Number One at The Balmoral, Edinburgh and Cail Bruich in Glasgow.

It also received an additional award, with Edinbane Lodge now recognised as “a major culinary destination.”

Edinbane Lodge is owned by chef Calum Montgomery, who grew up in Skye.

It was a 16th-century derelict hunting lodge until he and his family bought it in 2017 and transformed it into a restaurant and four-bedroom accommodation.

The restaurant is believed to be one of only four restaurants in Scotland and the only in the Highlands to hold four AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

Calum said: “My mind is blown.

“A score of 89.5 is incredible.

“To be in La Liste at all is insane, I am hugely honoured.

“Placing us amongst the top two in Scotland and 19th in the UK, side by side with the very best restaurants in the world is just amazing.

“I’m so proud of our entire team and what we’ve built on and achieved this year.”