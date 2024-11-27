Skye restaurant named one of the best in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Skye restaurant named one of the best in the world

Edinbane Lodge has made it on this year's La Liste 1000.

By Ena Saracevic
Edinbane Lodge is among the top 500 restaurants worldwide. Image: Edinbane Lodge.
A Skye restaurant has been named one of the best restaurants in the world.

Edinbane Lodge, in Edinbane, features on the La Liste 1000 for 2025 – a list of the best restaurants across the globe.

The list is described as “the most selective global guide of restaurants, pastry shops and hotels, for gourmets and international travellers” and is “based upon the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews”.

Edinbane Lodge
Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye. Image: Edinbane Lodge.

Edinbane Lodge scored 89.5 out of a possible 100, a 3.5 increase compared to last year.

The five-star hotel’s restaurant broke the top 500 for the first time and was one of only eight Scottish restaurants to make the list, which also included: Glenturret Lalique, Crieff; Andrew Fairlie, Auchterarder; The Kitchin, Edinburgh; Martin Wishart, Edinburgh; The Peat Inn, Cupar; Inver, Cairndow; Number One at The Balmoral, Edinburgh and Cail Bruich in Glasgow.

It also received an additional award, with Edinbane Lodge now recognised as “a major culinary destination.”

Edinbane Lodge is owned by chef Calum Montgomery, who grew up in Skye.

It was a 16th-century derelict hunting lodge until he and his family bought it in 2017 and transformed it into a restaurant and four-bedroom accommodation.

The restaurant is believed to be one of only four restaurants in Scotland and the only in the Highlands to hold four AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

Calum Montgomery is the patron chef at Edinbane Lodge. Image: Edinbane Lodge.

Calum said: “My mind is blown.

“A score of 89.5 is incredible.

“To be in La Liste at all is insane, I am hugely honoured.

“Placing us amongst the top two in Scotland and 19th in the UK, side by side with the very best restaurants in the world is just amazing.

“I’m so proud of our entire team and what we’ve built on and achieved this year.”

