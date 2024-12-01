WATCH: Moment Peat and Diesel singer is charged by Highland Cops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

WATCH: Moment Peat and Diesel singer is charged by Highland Cops

Officers suspected Innes Scott was driving an overloaded flatbed pickup with heavy cement and gravel.

By Graham Fleming

A member of Stornoway folk-punk band Peat and Diesel was charged with driving offences by police during a surprise appearance on a TV documentary.

Thousands of viewers were surprised to see Innes Scott get pulled over by eagle-eyed roadside officers on a recent episode of Highland Cops. 

The electrician-by-day/ rocker-by-night was suspected to be driving an overloaded flatbed pickup with heavy cement and gravel.

Cops also claimed that accordion player Innes was not wearing a seatbelt.

Innes was caught by two roadside cops. Image: BBC Scotland

The show follows Highland police officers as they go about their day jobs.

When they asked Innes to pull in outside Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, he was wearing a Peat & Diesel hoody with his name in big letters on his back.

“Two years ago I was going past with no seatbelt on with this pickup and you stopped me,” said Innes after being pulled over.

“And guess who was in that vehicle? Me,” replied the officer.

Innes thought he had “less than a tonne” in the truck.

Cops claimed he was not wearing a seatbelt. Image: Police Scotland

Taking Innes back to the Stornoway ferry terminal, the weight of the truck was found to be over the limit.

Upon being told, he replied “you’re joking?” He was forced to call in a favour to have the excess cement mix removed from the vehicle, saying: “I’m in a major predicament now.”

He was filmed receiving two charges as help arrived.

It was explained to him on the show that overweight vehicles can affect braking and steering. The officers added it was especially dangerous on the Western Isles country roads, with an increased chance of vehicles “coming into grief”.

Innes was forced to scoop out the excess cement. Image: BBC Scotland

Who are Peat and Diesel?

The Isle of Lewis three-piece band are comprised of Calum “Boydie” MacLeod, Uilly Macleod, and of course, Innes Scott.

The band formed over Saturday practice at the band members’ homes in Stornoway, and eventually grew in popularity through social media.

Described as a “raucous Stornoway Celtic punk trio,” they are most known for their humorous songs detailing life in the Western Isles.

‘That’s the way we do it in the Western Isles,’ is seen as one of their most popular songs.

Many dates on their UK tour next year is already sold out, playing many large arenas around the country.

Conversation