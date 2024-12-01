WATCH: Moment Peat and Diesel singer is charged by Highland Cops

A member of Stornoway folk-punk band Peat and Diesel was charged with driving offences by police during a surprise appearance on a TV documentary.

Thousands of viewers were surprised to see Innes Scott get pulled over by eagle-eyed roadside officers on a recent episode of Highland Cops.

The electrician-by-day/ rocker-by-night was suspected to be driving an overloaded flatbed pickup with heavy cement and gravel.

Cops also claimed that accordion player Innes was not wearing a seatbelt.

The show follows Highland police officers as they go about their day jobs.

When they asked Innes to pull in outside Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, he was wearing a Peat & Diesel hoody with his name in big letters on his back.

“Two years ago I was going past with no seatbelt on with this pickup and you stopped me,” said Innes after being pulled over.

“And guess who was in that vehicle? Me,” replied the officer.

Innes thought he had “less than a tonne” in the truck.

Taking Innes back to the Stornoway ferry terminal, the weight of the truck was found to be over the limit.

Upon being told, he replied “you’re joking?” He was forced to call in a favour to have the excess cement mix removed from the vehicle, saying: “I’m in a major predicament now.”

He was filmed receiving two charges as help arrived.

It was explained to him on the show that overweight vehicles can affect braking and steering. The officers added it was especially dangerous on the Western Isles country roads, with an increased chance of vehicles “coming into grief”.

Who are Peat and Diesel?

The Isle of Lewis three-piece band are comprised of Calum “Boydie” MacLeod, Uilly Macleod, and of course, Innes Scott.

The band formed over Saturday practice at the band members’ homes in Stornoway, and eventually grew in popularity through social media.

Described as a “raucous Stornoway Celtic punk trio,” they are most known for their humorous songs detailing life in the Western Isles.

‘That’s the way we do it in the Western Isles,’ is seen as one of their most popular songs.

Many dates on their UK tour next year is already sold out, playing many large arenas around the country.