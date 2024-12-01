44-year-old man arrested and charged after £125,000 of drugs seized at Shetland ferry terminal

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged after £125,000 of drugs were found during a vehicle search in Shetland.

Over a kilogram of heroin worth £65,000 and 500 grams of cocaine, worth £64,000, were both found after a van was stopped at the Lerwick ferry terminal on Friday morning at 7.30am.

A 44-year-old man was then arrested and charged by officers in connection with the find.

He is due to appear from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court via video link on Monday, December 2.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid, of Police Scotland, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment in Shetland to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities.

“If you have information or concerns about drugs within the local community, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”