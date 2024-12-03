Thai Cafe to reopen in new Stornoway spot after devastating fire

After a devastating fire, the owner of the Thai Cafe in Stornoway has announced she will be opening up in a new location this week.

Panida Macdonald, 61, who has run the Thai Cafe on Church Street on the island for 27 years, will be opening in An Lanntair Arts Centre in Stornoway.

The business owner even joked that people with “original menus” won’t need to change their order number, as most things will be exactly the same.

After the fire on September 15, Mrs Macdonald has been inundated with locals urging her to get back up and running so they can get their Thai food favourites.

They have even been trying to find her the perfect new location by offering temporary premises.

But in the end, it was the staff at An Lanntair who tempted the doting grandmother back into the business.

For at least the “next six months”, Mrs Macdonald will be serving up a “slightly reduced” menu for loyal customers, who have been asking her to reopen as soon as possible.

‘Nice’ to get back to making Thai Cafe food

Mrs Macdonald, who was not on the island when the fire took hold, said the whole situation was a total shock.

She understands the fire started in a tumble dryer “that was not switched on at the time”.

She said: “I was getting ready to celebrate the birth of my new grandchild when I heard the news.

“At first, I thought it would not be so bad, and then I was sent a video of the smoke and realised that it was much worse.

“What a shock. I had to come back on a flight the next day. I felt that my 27 years were over in a moment. It was very sad.”

Alcohol added to Thai Cafe menu at An Lanntair

Looking to the future, Mrs Macdonald continued: “It is nice to be getting back to making good food for people.

“For the first time in An Lanntair, we will be able to sell alcohol. There is always a nice atmosphere in the Thai Cafe.

“It is Stornoway so everyone knows everyone. It is always like a big party in Thai Cafe. I just say to everyone ‘enjoy’.”

Mrs Macdonald met her husband in 1984, and they moved back to the island in 1987 opening the Thai Cafe.

She continued: “It was funny before we opened the cafe and made Thai food, there were people on the island who had never had spicy dishes.

“Can you imagine what that was like all those years ago? The rumour going around Stornoway was that it would be too spicy.

“My sister who has a Thai restaurant in London came to the island to help me set up, and other members of the family helped as well.

“We were worried but we should not have been, there was a queue outside the door on the first day.”

Slightly reduced menu for sitting in at the Thai Cafe

“We know our regular customer’s orders and we know the numbers from the menu as much as they do. We will make sure to have all the favourites on the menu.

She added: “There will be a good selection of food. But we will have a slightly reduced menu for sitting in.

“All the favourites are there; chicken satay, spring rolls, corn cakes, tempura and the courses people love.”

Mrs Macdonald is now waiting for a gas certificate which is likely to be completed before the end of the week.

She hopes to open this Thursday or Friday.

In the long run, Mrs Macdonald hopes to get back into her own premises.

Thai Cafe will be open every Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm until 10pm.

