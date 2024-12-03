Drivers warned over slippy roads as icy blast hits the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Drivers warned over slippy roads as icy blast hits the north

The cold conditions have triggered a yellow weather warning, while parts of the Highlands are also braced for strong winds.

By Ena Saracevic
Two yellow weather warnings have been issued across the north. Image DC Thomson.
Road users are being advised about hazardous road conditions, as forecasters issue two yellow weather warnings for ice and wind.

Coming into force from 9pm on Tuesday, ice is expected to affect commuters until Wednesday at 10am.

Forecasters say that ice will form on untreated surfaces, and will have a chance of causing transport disruption and increasing the chance of accidents.

The warning extends from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and to large parts of the Highlands.

The Met Office have said icy patches are expected to be on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths which will lead to difficult driving conditions.

Slippy roads are expected across the north. Image DC Thomson.

Met Office issues ice warning

The warning reads: “A band of rain and snow will move east across Scotland this afternoon and evening (which could lead to some lying snow on higher transport routes).

“Once this clears temperatures will quickly fall during Tuesday evening and ice is likely to form readily on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

They have suggested residents plan to leave the house “at least five minutes” earlier than normal to reduce the risk of accidents, slips and falls.

A yellow warning for ice in the north will begin later today. Image: The Met Office.

It has also been advised to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

Wind warning issued for parts of the Highlands and Islands

An additional yellow weather warning has also been put in place for the northern parts of the Highlands and Islands, including Orkney and Shetland.

This will begin from 4pm on Wednesday and is set to finish on 9am on Thursday.

The Met Office said commuters should take extra care in these areas due to strong winds causing travel disruption.

Gusts are expected to reach 50-60 miles per hour, with some areas possibly expecting 65-75 miles per hour winds.

Strong gusts of wind are expected in parts of the Highlands and Islands. Image: The Met Office.

The forecaster said: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

“If you are planning on travelling by public transport, it is advised you keep track of timetables.

“Delays to road, rail, air and ferry are ‘likely’.”

