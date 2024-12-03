Drivers warned over slippy roads as icy blast hits the north

Road users are being advised about hazardous road conditions, as forecasters issue two yellow weather warnings for ice and wind.

Coming into force from 9pm on Tuesday, ice is expected to affect commuters until Wednesday at 10am.

Forecasters say that ice will form on untreated surfaces, and will have a chance of causing transport disruption and increasing the chance of accidents.

The warning extends from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and to large parts of the Highlands.

The Met Office have said icy patches are expected to be on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths which will lead to difficult driving conditions.

Met Office issues ice warning

The warning reads: “A band of rain and snow will move east across Scotland this afternoon and evening (which could lead to some lying snow on higher transport routes).

“Once this clears temperatures will quickly fall during Tuesday evening and ice is likely to form readily on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

They have suggested residents plan to leave the house “at least five minutes” earlier than normal to reduce the risk of accidents, slips and falls.

It has also been advised to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

Wind warning issued for parts of the Highlands and Islands

An additional yellow weather warning has also been put in place for the northern parts of the Highlands and Islands, including Orkney and Shetland.

This will begin from 4pm on Wednesday and is set to finish on 9am on Thursday.

The Met Office said commuters should take extra care in these areas due to strong winds causing travel disruption.

Gusts are expected to reach 50-60 miles per hour, with some areas possibly expecting 65-75 miles per hour winds.

The forecaster said: “It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

“If you are planning on travelling by public transport, it is advised you keep track of timetables.

“Delays to road, rail, air and ferry are ‘likely’.”