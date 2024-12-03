Lorry crashes into central barrier on A9

An HGV crashed on the A9 this afternoon as snow covered the carriageway.

The lorry was travelling south on the Inverness to Perth Road, around six miles from Dalwhinnie, when the incident happened.

Pictures circulating on social media showed the lorry had crashed into the central barrier as fresh snow covered the carriageway.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The road remains open to motorists heading south as the lorry blocks one lane of the route.