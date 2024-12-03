Highlands & Islands Lorry crashes into central barrier on A9 The incident involving an HGV happened around six miles from Dalwhinnie. By Michelle Henderson December 3 2024, 4:38 pm December 3 2024, 4:38 pm Share Lorry crashes into central barrier on A9 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6642654/lorry-crashes-into-central-barrier-a9/ Copy Link 0 comment The accident happened six miles from Dalwhinnie on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. An HGV crashed on the A9 this afternoon as snow covered the carriageway. The lorry was travelling south on the Inverness to Perth Road, around six miles from Dalwhinnie, when the incident happened. Pictures circulating on social media showed the lorry had crashed into the central barrier as fresh snow covered the carriageway. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time. The road remains open to motorists heading south as the lorry blocks one lane of the route.
