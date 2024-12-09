Urgent campaign to save Orkney home of Arctic explorer and ‘great Scot’ Dr John Rae

He was one of the most famous explorers of the Victorian era; an Orcadian who worked with indigenous people and sailed into Arctic history.

And now, a major campaign is being launched to save the Hall of Clestrain, the birthplace and the home of “great Scot” Dr John Rae who lived from 1813 to 1893.

The pioneer who charted the Northwest Passage was fiercely criticised by the likes of Charles Dickens after he revealed that an ill-fated expedition, led by Sir John Franklin on two ships, the Erebus and the Terror in the 1840s, had resorted to cannibalism.

Python Palin has supported Rae

For many decades, his exploits were almost airbrushed out of history, but, in recent years, championed by the likes of Sir Michael Palin, Rae’s reputation has rocketed.

That has sparked the momentum behind a £1.6m initiative to rescue the hall and transform it into an Arctic centre to encourage future generations.

Cheryl Chapman, chairwoman of the John Rae Society, told the Press & Journal about a special public event which is being held on December 16 at The Old Library in Kirkwall.

She said: “We’ve a small window of opportunity to make this category A-Listed building on the Buildings at Risk Register wind and watertight and save it from the elements.

“It is vital that we focus on raising the funds in the next year to preserve this important heritage for future generations and we need Orkney’s help to do so.

We’ve already received a lot of money

“It’s excellent that £500,000 has already been earmarked for the project by Historic Environment Scotland who recognise its historical and architectural significance.

“We have raised a further £25,000 from The Barr Trust, £10,000 from The Headley Trust and more than £50,000 from public donations, for which we are so grateful.

“We believe we can raise the remaining £1.6m to save this [property] through the support of other trusts and foundations, businesses, society members and the public.”

In the first instance, the priority is ensuring the Hall of Clestrain’s survival and laying the platform for bold transformational proposals in the future.

But Ms Chapman outlined why she believes that people from all parts of Scotland and beyond – not just in Orkney – should appreciate Rae’s contribution to history.

Why he was ahead of his time

She said: “John Rae was way ahead of his time and discovered the last navigable link in the Northwest Passage, opening up a valuable trade route to the east.

“He did that by working with local tribes and First Nation people, adopting their methods of survival, and listening and collaborating with them, and thereby succeeding where others, including Franklin, failed.

“Rae’s attitude, his fortitude and his achievements need not only to be celebrated, but learned from. We must, working with partners such as The Stromness Museum, preserve this heritage as a foundation for future relationships.

These are big, exciting plans

“As part of our plans, once we have saved the hall and then restored it, we want to establish the John Rae Arctic Centre that will be a focal point of learning and understanding between Scotland and the Arctic going forward.

“So we see this project as one that can cement important long-held international relations and garner new opportunities for Scotland.”

Rae was presented with many challenges in searching for clues to trace the lost vessels which, for a period, seemed to have vanished into the blue yonder.

But he deployed the lessons learned during four expeditions in the Canadian Arctic between 1846 and 1854, which included a little matter of more than 13,000 miles of travel and the mapping of approximately 1,800 miles of coast.

He found his tribe in the wilderness

An intrepid spirit, he documented everything he encountered and his chronicles reveal that he and his men built a stone house in Orkney fashion and called it Fort Hope.

Palin, a patron of the John Rae Society, who wrote an acclaimed book, Erebus, is among those who feel that his name should be known across the globe.

He told me: “I think the first thing that drew me to the story was the fact that Rae suffered an injustice and was sidelined by the establishment for telling the truth.

“He was a modern man, somebody ahead of his time, and he certainly wasn’t a typical Victorian. He wanted to learn from other people and cultures.

‘I back the society’s efforts 100%’

“I quickly became impressed by him, and especially compared with the arrogance which surrounded the original [Franklin] expedition.

“He is one of the great heroes of the story of Erebus and Terror, because he came back and told the truth, whch was hard. And he was a great traveller and a great adventurer.

Ms Chapman is keen to see as big a turn-out as possible on December 16, but she and her colleagues have emphasised the swift need for remedial action.

She added: “At the event, there will be the opportunity to hear more detail about the plans and how people can help in the campaign.

There are also festive tipples

“There is also a fundraising auction by John Copland, along with music, nibbles and a few drams, with support from Highland Park, Orkney Distilling and Orkney Brewery.

“It starts at 6.45pm and everybody is welcome.”

Further details are available at: info@johnraesociety