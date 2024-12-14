Charming riverside house nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms for sale

A charming five-bedroom house with its own separate cottage in the heart of the Cairngorms is up for sale.

Tigh-Na-Drochaid is located in Nethy Bridge, with the back garden backing onto the banks of the River Nethy.

The house would make a great family home, especially for an outdoor family or avid fans of snowsports, as it is close to several ski resorts.

Entering the house via the covered sunporch, you are greeted by the bright hallway, which flows through to the large sitting room, while on the opposite side is the dining room.

Both feature large windows bringing in a lot of light, while a wood-burning fireplace helps keep the house warm, especially in the winter.

The open-planned kitchen features a muted teal colour scheme, complimented with white wood finishings, including the central island.

It is very much a country kitchen aesthetic with a breakfast nook and plenty of storage cabinets.

At the back of the house is another separate entrance hallway, which leads to a bedroom/office, utility room and guest bathroom.

Upstairs, there are two large double bedrooms, both with ensuite shower rooms.

There is another slightly smaller bedroom, next to the family bathroom.

Also on the first floor is a small bedroom/box room.

Riverside house in Nethy Bridge

Attached to the side of the main house is a self-contained cottage with its own outside entrance.

The cottage has a living room connected to the kitchen area, as well as a bedroom and bathroom – an ideal arrangement for in-laws or guests.

The current owners purchased Tigh-Na-Drochaid in 2016 and have made improvements, including the installation of a biomass heating system.

Tigh-Na-Drochaid lies in the centre of Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms National Park, a popular holiday destination since Victorian times.

The village has a wide range of shops and amenities, a primary school, a golf course and a network of forest walks.

Tigh-Na-Drochaid has been listed with Galbraith for £575,000.