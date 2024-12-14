Charming riverside house nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Charming riverside house nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms for sale

Tigh-Na-Drochaid lies on the banks for the River Nethy.

By Ross Hempseed
Tigh-Na-Drochaid, a charming riverside house in Nethy Bridge. Image: Galbraith.
A charming five-bedroom house with its own separate cottage in the heart of the Cairngorms is up for sale.

Tigh-Na-Drochaid is located in Nethy Bridge, with the back garden backing onto the banks of the River Nethy.

The house would make a great family home, especially for an outdoor family or avid fans of snowsports, as it is close to several ski resorts.

Entrance hall of a riverside house in Nethy Bridge.
Entrance hall. Image: Galbraith.

Entering the house via the covered sunporch, you are greeted by the bright hallway, which flows through to the large sitting room, while on the opposite side is the dining room.

Dining room. Image: Galbraith.
Sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

Both feature large windows bringing in a lot of light, while a wood-burning fireplace helps keep the house warm, especially in the winter.

The open-planned kitchen features a muted teal colour scheme, complimented with white wood finishings, including the central island.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.

It is very much a country kitchen aesthetic with a breakfast nook and plenty of storage cabinets.

At the back of the house is another separate entrance hallway, which leads to a bedroom/office, utility room and guest bathroom.

One of five bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs, there are two large double bedrooms, both with ensuite shower rooms.

There is another slightly smaller bedroom, next to the family bathroom.

Also on the first floor is a small bedroom/box room.

The bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

Riverside house in Nethy Bridge

Attached to the side of the main house is a self-contained cottage with its own outside entrance.

The cottage. Image: Galbraith.

The cottage has a living room connected to the kitchen area, as well as a bedroom and bathroom – an ideal arrangement for in-laws or guests.

The riverside cottage is nestled in the Cairngorms.
The cottage living room. Image: Galbraith.
Cottage bedroom which is connect to riverside house in Nethy Bridge.
The cottage bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

The current owners purchased Tigh-Na-Drochaid in 2016 and have made improvements, including the installation of a biomass heating system.

Stunning riverside house for sale with Galbraith.
The gorgeous riverside setting. Image: Galbraith.

Tigh-Na-Drochaid lies in the centre of Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms National Park, a popular holiday destination since Victorian times.

The village has a wide range of shops and amenities, a primary school, a golf course and a network of forest walks.

Tigh-Na-Drochaid has been listed with Galbraith for £575,000.

