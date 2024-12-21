Nairn dad shares how blood donations gave his daughter ‘bonus years’ in Casualty Christmas special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Nairn dad shares how blood donations gave his daughter ‘bonus years’ in Casualty Christmas special

Casualty: All I Want for Christmas airs on BBC One at 9.20pm on Saturday.

James Suddick in front of a Christmas tree
James Suddick will share his daughter's story in the Christmas special of Casualty this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Rachel Suddick received hundreds of blood transfusions over the years she lived with leukaemia.

As her blood cells decreased, each transfusion gave her “extra life” and made it possible for her to undergo treatment.

When the 22-year-old received her bone marrow transplant, she was completely reliant on donated blood to survive.

This would not have been possible if thousands of people across the country didn’t take the time to donate blood each year.

Rachel Suddick standing in a field of sunflowers
Rachel was able to extend her life because of the blood tranfusions. Image: Give Blood 4 Good.

After Rachel died in May 2023, her family and friends set up a blood drive in her memory.

As one blood donation can save or improve up to three lives, the 235 who donated to honour Rachel helped up to 705 people.

Nairn dad shares Rachel’s story on BBC’s Casualty

To share the impact blood donation had on Rachel’s life, her dad will tell her story in a special episode of BBC drama Casualty on Saturday.

Rachel, Ollie the dog, Abby Suddick and James Suddick
Rachel Suddick was able to achieve so much in her short life. From left to right, Rachel, Ollie the dog, Abby Suddick and James Suddick. Image: Give Blood 4 Good.

The Christmas episode aims to pay tribute to the miracle of blood and will feature a number of real-life stories integrated into the high-stakes drama where staff face a busy festive season with low blood supplies.

Crews travelled to Nairn so James Suddick and his daughter, Abby, could share their daughter and sister’s story.

He said: “One of the producers discovered the work the Give Blood 4 Good charity have done and they put us forward to contribute to the episode.

“It’s a very long way from my comfort zone but knowing first hand how important blood donations are, it was an absolute privilege to participate.

Abby Suddick with her rescue dog, Ollie
Rachel’s sister Abby with her rescue dog, Ollie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Strangers donating blood kept Rachel alive for three-and-a half years and enabled all the treatment, so we’ll so anything we can to help.”

James added the episode will show people where their blood donations end up and the difference they can make.

He said: “There’s a disconnect with someone giving a blood donation and the understanding of how vital it is for the recipient. That’s why this programme is absolutely brilliant.

“There tends to be a drop in blood donations at this time of year but please do give it a go. It’s a wonderful gift to give someone.”

Auntie’s 50th donation in memory of Rachel

Joanna Blake holding 50th donor card and bouquet of flowers
Joanna Blake made her 50th blood donation in memory of her niece, Rachel. Image: Give Blood 4 Good.

Rachel’s family have continued to donate blood in her memory and, on what would have been her 24th birthday, her auntie, Joanna Blake, made her 50th donation.

She was joined by her daughter, Emily Blake, who made her 22nd donation, and friends Christeen Saward and Gaynor Bosson, who made their 29th and third.

Together, they have managed to save or improve 312 lives.

Joanna said: “Having donated blood sporadically since I was a teenager, it was only when our niece Rachel became ill that I really realised first hand what a difference a blood donation could make to someone.

Joanna Blake, Emily Blake, Christeen Saward and Gaynor Bosson
Joanna Blake made her 50th blood donation alongside her daughter, Emily, and friends Christeen Saward and Gaynor Bosson. Image: Give Blood 4 Good.

“Not only can it save lives in an emergency, but it can also improve the quality of lives.

“Rachel inspired my daughter, Emily, and I to regularly go and donate blood every 12 weeks.

“When I realized I was getting close to giving my 50th donation, I decided I wanted to do it on what would have been Rachel’s 24th birthday because she was, and always will be, our motivation for donating as soon as we could.”

Donations centres open this festive season

Rachel in hospital for chemotherapy
Rachel in hospital for chemotherapy. Image: Give Blood 4 Good.

Aberdeen Donor Centre is open throughout the festive period with appointments still available on December 27, 30 and 31, and January 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, appointments are available at Inverness Donor Centre on December 27 and 28, and once it reopens on January 5.

Megan Petursdottir, communications and engagement officer at Give Blood 4 Good, added: “The upcoming Casualty episode will serve as powerful reminder of the life-changing impact blood donation can have on people’s lives.

“During Rachel’s treatment, she received hundreds of blood transfusions which gave her the energy to do what was important to her, reminding us that it’s not only the person who receives the transfusion who can benefit, but also their family, friends and loved ones.

James and Ruth Suddick with the family Labradors
Rachel’s parents James and Ruth Suddick with the family Labradors. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“With the festive season approaching, we know that the real-life stories featured in the episode will resonate deeply with viewers, and we’re really proud to have contributed to this meaningful project to showcase the profound impact blood donation can have.”

