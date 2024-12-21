Nairn dad shares how blood donations gave his daughter ‘bonus years’ in Casualty Christmas special

Rachel Suddick received hundreds of blood transfusions over the years she lived with leukaemia.

As her blood cells decreased, each transfusion gave her “extra life” and made it possible for her to undergo treatment.

When the 22-year-old received her bone marrow transplant, she was completely reliant on donated blood to survive.

This would not have been possible if thousands of people across the country didn’t take the time to donate blood each year.

After Rachel died in May 2023, her family and friends set up a blood drive in her memory.

As one blood donation can save or improve up to three lives, the 235 who donated to honour Rachel helped up to 705 people.

Nairn dad shares Rachel’s story on BBC’s Casualty

To share the impact blood donation had on Rachel’s life, her dad will tell her story in a special episode of BBC drama Casualty on Saturday.

The Christmas episode aims to pay tribute to the miracle of blood and will feature a number of real-life stories integrated into the high-stakes drama where staff face a busy festive season with low blood supplies.

Crews travelled to Nairn so James Suddick and his daughter, Abby, could share their daughter and sister’s story.

He said: “One of the producers discovered the work the Give Blood 4 Good charity have done and they put us forward to contribute to the episode.

“It’s a very long way from my comfort zone but knowing first hand how important blood donations are, it was an absolute privilege to participate.

“Strangers donating blood kept Rachel alive for three-and-a half years and enabled all the treatment, so we’ll so anything we can to help.”

James added the episode will show people where their blood donations end up and the difference they can make.

He said: “There’s a disconnect with someone giving a blood donation and the understanding of how vital it is for the recipient. That’s why this programme is absolutely brilliant.

“There tends to be a drop in blood donations at this time of year but please do give it a go. It’s a wonderful gift to give someone.”

Auntie’s 50th donation in memory of Rachel

Rachel’s family have continued to donate blood in her memory and, on what would have been her 24th birthday, her auntie, Joanna Blake, made her 50th donation.

She was joined by her daughter, Emily Blake, who made her 22nd donation, and friends Christeen Saward and Gaynor Bosson, who made their 29th and third.

Together, they have managed to save or improve 312 lives.

Joanna said: “Having donated blood sporadically since I was a teenager, it was only when our niece Rachel became ill that I really realised first hand what a difference a blood donation could make to someone.

“Not only can it save lives in an emergency, but it can also improve the quality of lives.

“Rachel inspired my daughter, Emily, and I to regularly go and donate blood every 12 weeks.

“When I realized I was getting close to giving my 50th donation, I decided I wanted to do it on what would have been Rachel’s 24th birthday because she was, and always will be, our motivation for donating as soon as we could.”

Donations centres open this festive season

Aberdeen Donor Centre is open throughout the festive period with appointments still available on December 27, 30 and 31, and January 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, appointments are available at Inverness Donor Centre on December 27 and 28, and once it reopens on January 5.

Megan Petursdottir, communications and engagement officer at Give Blood 4 Good, added: “The upcoming Casualty episode will serve as powerful reminder of the life-changing impact blood donation can have on people’s lives.

“During Rachel’s treatment, she received hundreds of blood transfusions which gave her the energy to do what was important to her, reminding us that it’s not only the person who receives the transfusion who can benefit, but also their family, friends and loved ones.

“With the festive season approaching, we know that the real-life stories featured in the episode will resonate deeply with viewers, and we’re really proud to have contributed to this meaningful project to showcase the profound impact blood donation can have.”

Casualty: All I Want for Christmas airs on BBC One at 9.20pm on Saturday.