Man dies after Wick house fire

A man’s death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ following a house fire in Wick.

Emergency services rushed to a property on West Banks Terrace yesterday at around 1.20pm.

The road was taped off to allow for the police, fire and ambulance service to attend the scene.

Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has died after the fire, and his next of kin have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Wednesday, 18 December, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in West Banks Terrace, Wick.

“The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The body of a man was found within and next of kin are aware.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Two fire crews worked to extinguish Wick house fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 12.57pm and we mobilised from Wick and Thurso.

“We had two appliances in attendance.

“We got the stop signal back at 4.01pm.”