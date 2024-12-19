Prescription robots could soon be coming to Thurso as community pharmacy plans transformation

One of Thurso’s three pharmacies has lodged plans for a complete refurbishment, transforming the store inside and out.

Williamson’s Pharmacy on Traill Street is seeking to expand their pharmacy services, installing a new robot dispenser and replacing retail displays.

Also included in the plans are several changes to the shop front, allowing easier accessibility for patients.

How could the pharmacy be changing?

The inner workings of the pharmacy will be transformed with the addition of a robot dispenser, replacing much of the rear dispensary.

For customers, shop interior planning documents show a “new layout” which includes “full replacement display and sales counter units”.

The plans do not outline any changes to the services the pharmacy currently offers.

What is a robot dispenser?

A robot dispenser works as an aid to dispensing staff, rather than a staff replacement.

It automates some of the more tedious tasks in pharmacy work which can take time away from patients.

A robotic arm moves between shelves, sorting medication and ‘dispensing’ it to pharmacy staff who can then label the medication as normal.

The software gathers a lot of drug data which can help with tracking stock and out of date medication, potentially reducing mistakes.

Pricing can vary between models and functions, but robot systems can range between £50-500k.

What other changes could be expected?

Planning documents show the shop front revamp, including pavement works to create a “fully accessible entrance” for patients.

Fresh signs and a new shop colour will add to Thurso’s pharmacy transformation.

Double glazed windows, a heat pump and breathable insulation are also planned to be installed.

The documents are now with Highland Council, who will decide on the proposed changes.

