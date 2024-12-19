Prescription robots could soon be coming to Thurso as community pharmacy plans transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Prescription robots could soon be coming to Thurso as community pharmacy plans transformation

Robots could be coming to help out healthcare in Thurso - but at what cost?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Williamson's Pharmacy, Thurso. Supplied by Google Maps.
One of Thurso’s three pharmacies has lodged plans for a complete refurbishment, transforming the store inside and out.

Williamson’s Pharmacy on Traill Street is seeking to expand their pharmacy services, installing a new robot dispenser and replacing retail displays.

Also included in the plans are several changes to the shop front, allowing easier accessibility for patients.

How could the pharmacy be changing?

The inner workings of the pharmacy will be transformed with the addition of a robot dispenser, replacing much of the rear dispensary.

For customers, shop interior planning documents show a “new layout” which includes “full replacement display and sales counter units”.

The plans do not outline any changes to the services the pharmacy currently offers.

Williamson’s Pharmacy plans. Current layout (left) compared to planned changes (right). Image: Knight & McDonald Architects

What is a robot dispenser?

A robot dispenser works as an aid to dispensing staff, rather than a staff replacement.

It automates some of the more tedious tasks in pharmacy work which can take time away from patients.

A robotic arm moves between shelves, sorting medication and ‘dispensing’ it to pharmacy staff who can then label the medication as normal.

The software gathers a lot of drug data which can help with tracking stock and out of date medication, potentially reducing mistakes.

Pricing can vary between models and functions, but robot systems can range between £50-500k.

What other changes could be expected?

Planning documents show the shop front revamp, including pavement works to create a “fully accessible entrance” for patients.

Fresh signs and a new shop colour will add to Thurso’s pharmacy transformation.

A fresh lick of paint for the pharmacy exterior. Image: Knight & McDonald Architects

Double glazed windows, a heat pump and breathable insulation are also planned to be installed.

The documents are now with Highland Council, who will decide on the proposed changes.

