Beloved Highland baker Harry Gow passes away aged 89

“Inspirational” Highland baker Harry Gow has passed away peacefully aged 89, his family have announced.

Branded the “heart and soul” behind his self-titled bakery brand, his family have paid tribute to the “beloved father and grandfather,” who “shaped the entire world of baking”.

The “warm and generous” man is most known for the “iconic” bakery, which counts 17 stores across the Highlands and Moray.

But in a poignant piece posted by the family on their social media accounts, they also paid tribute to the beloved “father and grandfather”.

Despite his sad passing the Gow family said that “his legacy lives on in every loaf, cake, and smile we share” in their stores.

They also added that “Harry’s life was a testament to the power of hard work, kindness, and community” and that “his vision and passion will continue to inspire us for generations to come.”

Heartfelt tribute paid to ‘heart and soul of Harry Gow’s Bakery’

The full statement was posted on the bakery’s official social media account tonight.

“At 89, he passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped not only our family but the wider community and the entire world of baking.

“Harry’s journey in baking began humbly as an apprentice in Inverness, where he learned the craft that would define his life.

“With determination and a passion for quality, he went on to build one of Scotland’s most respected family-run bakeries.

“His commitment to scratch baking, using locally sourced ingredients, and ensuring every product was made with care, set a standard that many others in the industry have strived to match.

“But, Harry was more than just a baker – he was a storyteller, a mentor, and a friend to everyone who crossed his path. His warmth and generosity extended beyond his work in the bakery.

“He touched the lives of countless individuals, always willing to lend a helping hand, offer advice, or simply share a moment of kindness.

“Through his leadership, he created a business that not only provided delicious baked goods but also fostered a sense of community, with every customer feeling like part of the family.

“Harry’s iconic creations, such as the beloved ‘Dream Ring,’ were a reflection of his creativity, his skill, and his deep connection to those he served.

‘Thank you Harry, Dad and Grandpa’

“These weren’t just treats; they were expressions of his love for his customers, and they will remain a lasting symbol of his legacy.

“His impact reached far beyond the walls of the bakery. Through his work with charities like CHAS, he showed his dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

“Whether he was raising funds, offering his time, or using his platform to highlight worthy causes, Harry’s generosity knew no bounds.

“Though we will deeply miss his presence, his guidance, and the infectious joy he brought to everyone around him, his legacy lives on in every loaf, cake, and smile we share.

“Harry’s life was a testament to the power of hard work, kindness, and community. His vision and passion will continue to inspire us for generations to come.

“Thank you, Harry, Dad and Grandpa, for all the love and inspiration you gave us. You will always be a true legend in our hearts.”